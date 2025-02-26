“I may not need it but I really want it”: NASCAR fans speak their mind on $45M-worth Brad Keselowski’s ‘psyched’ commercial

Brad Keselowski recently introduced a custom-designed cell phone in collaboration with virtual mobile network operator Consumer Cellular. Inspired by his #6 Ford, the RFK Racing driver promoted the phone, sparking plenty of reactions from the NASCAR community.

2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski, worth $45 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) boasts 39 career wins, including a victory at the prestigious Brickyard 400. His success isn’t limited to the Cup Series; he also captured the 2010 Xfinity Series championship, showcasing his talent across NASCAR’s top levels.

The phone labeled 'IRIS Easy Flip No. 6 Edition' is a limited edition product to provide an uncomplicated mobile experience. It features large buttons, clear call quality, and budget-friendly plans starting at just $20 per month. Shared by RFK Racing on X, the post is captioned:

"We are psyched to FINALLY release the IRIS Easy Flip No. 6 Edition from our friends at @Consumer_Cell . This pit crew in your pocket is the perfect blend of speed, precision, and simplicity."

Following the announcement, several fans expressed their feelings on Keselowski's new venture.

"I may not need it but I really want it," a fan said.

"I'm gonna use my brad fone to call the admin," a fan wrote.

"Some days I wish we could go back to these phones lol. My favorite phone will forever be the Razr," another fan said.

A fan also commended Brad Keselowski for his marketing skills

"Damn this dudes a good marketer." the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

"New burner phone acquired" a fan expressed.

"Can I get a brad phone just to take really bad photos with" another fan said.

Keselowski kicked off his 16th full-time Cup Series season with disappointing results in the first two races of 2025. Meanwhile, RFK Racing has expanded to three entries, adding former SHR driver Ryan Preece to pilot the No. 60 Ford.

Brad Keselowski pushes for ‘offensive’ gear to help Ryan Preece break free from SHR struggles

Former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece found himself without a Cup Series seat after SHR closed its NASCAR team. Early in the offseason, RFK Racing announced Preece as their third driver, marking the team’s efforts to expand its operations.

Preece's new boss and teammate Brad Keselowski shed light on how the #60 driver was stuck playing defense at SHR, adding how he had been 'super fast' ahead of the Daytona 500.

"Give him fast race cars, put him in a spot where he can play offense. When you’re playing defense all the time, it’s so easy to get over your head. I think you see that commitment with the car, he’s got a great car this weekend, super fast, qualified third, the car drove great for him in the race," Keselowski said via NASCAR.com.

However, with five laps remaining in the Daytona 500, Preece was involved in a terrifying crash. His #60 Ford went airborne, flipped onto its side, and slammed into the wall before coming to a stop.

Meanwhile, the next Cup Series race is scheduled at Circuit of The Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2, at 3:30 PM Eastern time. Catch Brad Keselowski in action live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM.

