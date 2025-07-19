"I miss the the old happy hour": Marcus Smith advocates better practice schedules and trackside fan access in NASCAR

Marcus Smith, CEO of Speedway Motorsports, is calling for a change in how NASCAR handles race weekends. On an episode of Harvick Happy Hour, Smith said the sport needs to return to a format that gives fans more access to drivers and allows drivers more time on track. He pointed to the pre-COVID era as a model, when fan engagement and practice time were stronger parts of the sport.
Smith believes the connection between fans and drivers is weaker now than it used to be. Before the pandemic, drivers were more visible and accessible throughout the weekend, and there were more media interactions, fan events, and appearances.
“I miss the the old happy hour,” he said [25:25 onwards].
The happy hour is no longer in practice. And while drivers today are more involved than they have been in recent years, Marcus Smith said the weekend structure doesn’t give them the time or space to engage with fans the way they used to.
“We are a sport that was built on that approachability and that kind of access,” Smith added.
He also recalled how drivers once made multiple stops during race weekends - at hospitality tents, sponsor booths, and fan zones. It was normal for them to sign autographs, chat with fans, and build personal connections.
He stressed how NASCAR used to let fans see drivers outside the car during press conferences and honest conversations. The Speed Stage, for example, gave drivers a platform to be themselves.
“People got to know you more than just the guy that gets out of the car and says a few lines,” Smith said.
According to Marcus Smith, the rise of simulator work and tight schedules has changed the driver’s role. There are more team meetings, more sponsor obligations, and less real-world practice. That shift, while necessary in some ways, has come at the cost of driver visibility.
Despite these changes, Marcus Smith sees positive signs. He believes this year is a high point in terms of how engaged drivers are, more so than in the past decade. But he argues it’s not enough. The structure needs to change to give that engagement more room to grow.
Marcus Smith reveals his dream for Bristol's future
Marcus Smith previously also brought up something unexpected: the idea of putting a roof on Bristol Motor Speedway. The comment came during the same podcast appearance. Smith didn’t just toss the idea out casually; he said it’s possible.
“The dream, I think the thing that would be awesome to do, and we could do it, is to put a roof on Bristol one day. I would love that,” Smith said.
Marcus Smith explained that covering the track would turn it into a multipurpose venue, able to host events year-round.
“We’ve got a baseball game coming up next month in Bristol. We’ve done a football game. We could do WrestleMania,” he continued.
“A roof on Bristol would be a big dream. That’d be pretty wild. It’s doable,” Bristol added.
The idea of roofing Bristol is massive, both in scope and impact. As one of the most iconic short tracks in NASCAR, Bristol has steep banking, tight racing, and an intense atmosphere. No immediate plans or timelines were mentioned, but Smith’s words made it clear that it’s not just a dream.
Given his track record of major projects like the dirt race conversion at Bristol and the reconfiguration of Atlanta, it’s not out of the question.
