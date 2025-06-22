“I still have a little PTSD”: Kyle Larson’s ally reveals Darlington disaster still haunts him, and its impact on HMS’ Mexico race

Following the recent NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico, Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Cliff Daniels deliberated on a moment that still weighs heavily on the team: Kyle Larson’s crash at Darlington. Daniels admitted he still has "a little PTSD" from the Darlington race.

That event had Kyle Larson’s car suffer significant front-end damage. Although it was largely cosmetic with no suspension issues, the repair work was complex and time-consuming. This experience then influenced the team’s approach in Mexico, where they had a completely different kind of problem—suspension damage. Daniels, while explaining what happened here, shared,

“So we waited until three laps after that point, just because, to be honest, I still have a little PTSD from Darlington where ultimately we did affect the outcome of the race completely inadvertently,” (via nbcsports)

Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Cliff Daniels reacts after NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (not pictured) crosses the finish line during the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway - Source: Imagn

In the Mexico race, Kyle Larson found himself multiple laps down. At that point, Daniels made the call to bring the car into the garage. But Larson wasn’t ready to quit. According to Daniels, Larson asked,

“Hey man, are we done? I don’t really want to DNF. I just want to be able to keep running.” (via nbcsports)

Speaking on Saturday, Larson explained his thinking. He shared,

“Up to that point, we had ran some laps and I was kind of just in traffic, so I didn’t get a chance to go for the fast lap... Nobody DNFs more than me, so I didn’t want to add another one.” (via nbcsports)

Daniels and the HMS crew decided to keep the car on track and treat the rest of the race as a live practice session. They worked on pit stop reps, changed air pressures, and made adjustments to see what could be learned.

While they had no chance to gain positions, the team used the opportunity to fine-tune their process—something they believe could pay off in the playoffs.

This flexibility was a direct result of their experience in Darlington, where a much more intricate repair process had taught them how to better assign roles and communicate under pressure.

The Darlington crash forced the team to fix major structural damage, including replacing the front bumper and rebuilding the car’s nose. It was intense but didn't affect the suspension. Mexico, however, brought the opposite challenge—suspension-heavy damage but less bodywork.

Kyle Larson shares his thoughts on his NASCAR journey so far

In a pre-race interview with Amazon Prime ahead of the Viva Mexico 250, Kyle Larson opened up about how he sees his place in NASCAR. Despite a long list of achievements, he made it clear he doesn't yet see himself as “the greatest in the world.”

The 32-year-old driver started his Cup Series career in 2013 with Phoenix Racing before moving to Chip Ganassi Racing full-time in 2014. He joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 and won the championship in his first season with the team.

Now, with 32 Cup Series wins in 382 starts, Kyle Larson remains one of the sport’s best. His stats include 128 top-five finishes, 193 top-tens, and 22 pole positions. He’s also attempted the high-profile "double"—racing both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day—twice, adding to his resume.

Still, Larson doesn’t believe he’s earned comparisons to legends like Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, or AJ Foyt just yet. In the Amazon Prime interview, as quoted by the platform, Larson said:

“Although the public thinks that I think that, I don’t necessarily think that I’m the greatest in the world... I’ve got a lot of racing left to do, and I hope I can accomplish a lot more to really feel like I’m deserving of that credit.”

He also mentioned that while the praise was appreciated, it only pushed him to keep working harder and to live up to the hype. As of now, Kyle Larson ranks second in the Cup Series standings with 537 points. He has three wins, 11 top-ten finishes, nine top-five results, and one pole in 16 starts this season. He’s led 851 laps and holds an average starting position of 11.5.

