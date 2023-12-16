“I want to emulate what he's done”: Shane van Gisbergen elaborates how he plans to walk in former NASCAR Cup driver’s steps

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen is planning to follow in the footsteps of Australian former racing driver and former NASCAR Cup Series driver Marcos Ambrose to compete full-time in the Cup Series.

Ambrose is a notable example of a successful move from Supercars Championship series into NASCAR. Van Gisbergen feels that Ambrose’s racing background is somewhat similar to his and he did research into Ambrose's journey, likely looking into his career progression, the challenges he faced, and the time it took for him to establish himself in NASCAR.

In a recent interview with motorsports.com, Van Gisbergen said:

“Marcos Ambrose is a great example. Similar background coming into NASCAR. When I researched how Marcos did it and what he went through. It took him three seasons before he was full-time in the Cup Series.”

Shane van Gisbergen admitted that his transition into NASCAR won’t be smooth and anticipates encountering significant hurdles and difficulties along the way. He wants to replicate Ambrose's successful career, aiming for a similarly fulfilling and enjoyable experience while making their mark in NASCAR.

“I forgot about that side of things. It's not going to be an easy transition. He sent me a lot of advice on what to expect and how to approach things. I want to emulate what he's done. Get into the Cup Series and be successful. I think his career was really awesome. He had a great time here, and loved his experience, so I'd like to be like that.”

“I want to be able to go to every track and know them all before '25” – Shane van Gisbergen

The 34-year-old driver’s 2024 NASCAR schedule will include 40 races across the Xfinity and Cup Series but he might race in Truck Series at Kansas during the Xfinity off-weekend to get an experience at every NASAR track before going full-time in 2025.

Van Gisbergen said:

“Possibly. I haven't really talked too much about it. I think there's two tracks that we don't go to in Xfinity. I think it would be helpful to at least go to that track and just experience it. I want to be able to go to every track and know them all before '25.”

Shane van Gisbergen will make his full-time Xfinity debut for Kaulig Racing in the #97 Chevy next season and will make seven starts in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing.