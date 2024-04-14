Is there a NASCAR race today? AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track on Sunday, April 14, as the action at the season’s ninth racing weekend continues at Texas Motor Speedway.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the season’s third consecutive pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron are the last four winners of the Texas Cup race.

The weather forecast on Sunday is partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 81 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Schedule: April 14, 3:30 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Sunday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Sunday, April 14, 2024

Garage open

12:30 pm ET Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (267 laps and 400.5 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Fort Worth, Texas, will be broadcast on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #54 - Ty Gibbs #20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #14 - Chase Briscoe #24 - William Byron #12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #23 - Bubba Wallace #11 - Denny Hamlin #1 - Ross Chastain #34 - Michael McDowell #48 - Alex Bowman #3 - Austin Dillon #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez #71 - Zane Smith #17 - Chris Buescher #22 - Joey Logano #10 - Noah Gragson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #9 - Chase Elliott #4- Josh Berry #41 - Ryan Preece #43 - Erik Jones #38 - Todd Gilliland #21 - Harrison Burton #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #51 - Justin Haley #15 - Kaz Grala #33 - Austin Hill #8 - Kyle Busch #16 - Ty Dillon #84 - Jimmie Johnson #31 - Daniel Hemric

