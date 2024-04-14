Is there a NASCAR race today? AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 14, 2024 17:07 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track on Sunday, April 14, as the action at the season’s ninth racing weekend continues at Texas Motor Speedway.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the season’s third consecutive pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron are the last four winners of the Texas Cup race.

The weather forecast on Sunday is partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 81 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Schedule: April 14, 3:30 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Sunday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Sunday, April 14, 2024

Garage open

12:30 pm ET Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (267 laps and 400.5 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Fort Worth, Texas, will be broadcast on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric
  9. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  10. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #34 - Michael McDowell
  14. #48 - Alex Bowman
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  17. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  18. #71 - Zane Smith
  19. #17 - Chris Buescher
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #10 - Noah Gragson
  22. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  23. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  24. #9 - Chase Elliott
  25. #4- Josh Berry
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #21 - Harrison Burton
  30. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #15 - Kaz Grala
  34. #33 - Austin Hill
  35. #8 - Kyle Busch
  36. #16 - Ty Dillon
  37. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  38. #31 - Daniel Hemric

Poll : Can William Byron win back-to-back races on Sunday?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?