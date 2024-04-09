"It just hasn't correlated”- Kyle Busch opens up on Richard Childress Racing’s subpar 2024 season

Following a disappointing outing at Martinsville Speedway, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch revealed the behind-the-scenes effort in the garage, which appears to have failed to show its colors for the moment.

The Cook Out 400 marked the eighth Cup Series dash of the season and Hendrick Motorsports exercised their supremacy with an impeccable record-breaking finish of 1-2-3 at the 0.526-mile track.

On the other hand, RCR struggled to maintain their form during the race. Kyle Busch stood the 11th fastest in the qualifying run bagging the best time of 19.773 seconds, but finished five positions down in P16. His teammate Austin Dillon started his run from P28 but due to having "no power steering," his day wrapped up at P34.

From their eight starts this season, the North Carolina-based outfit has collected a solitary top-5 from Kyle Busch's P3 finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and a top-10 from his P9 at the COTA race. Dillon is yet to register an impressive result on the asphalt.

Before kicking off his Martinville run, Busch shed light on his team's ongoing progress, which hasn't translated to success as of now. The two-time Cup Series champion said (via Fox Sports):

"It's not due to lack of intellect. We certainly have that. There's a lot going on at the shop and things like that, where it seems like there's some pretty good minds being put to use on the stuff that we do. It just hasn't correlated to the racetrack yet."

Busch currently stands at P15 in the rankings with 189 points while his teammate is all the way down in P31. RCR sit in 15th in the Owners' Championship with 189 points to their name.

Kyle Busch's teammate Austin Dillon on his on-race battle with his #3 Chevrolet

Austin Dillon's stint with his team has seen subpar displays so far, with his best outcome of the season coming from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the North Carolina native came home with a P16 finish. The remaining runs have seen him finish out the top-20 mark.

Dillon's previous race at Richmond was a disappointment due to the team's poor race strategy. The #3 Chevrolet driver slammed his team over the radio throughout the race, frustrated by their bad selections. Following his Richmond performance, Richard Childress changed Dillon's lineup for the following Cup Series race, replacing crew chief Keith Rodden with Justin Alexander and Joe Keller as head engineer.

Nevertheless, the change in personnel seemingly didn't help as Dillon suffered an issue with his steering wheel mid-race after which he felt thankful for being able to complete the race, at the least. The 33-year-old spoke on his Sunday's outing, saying:

"We had a problem with the left front tire locking up, and I think the power steering was going out pretty much the whole race. And when it went out, it was about 200 laps to go. I can at least say I finished the race with no power steering."

