"It's good to see Chris Buescher angry" - Dale Jr. comments on RFK driver's hunger for victory following Darlington incident

Chris Buescher lashing out his frustration post-race had a positive response from the NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

RFK Racing driver Buescher's hope for victory lane celebration was shattered for a second straight week at Darlington Raceway this Sunday (May 12). On the closing laps of the race at the Goodyear 400, #45 Tyler Reddick attempted to pass #17 Buescher for the lead. However, it resulted in contact between the cars against the wall, which forced both the cars to pit, thus ruining the chance of a triumph at Darlington.

NASCAR veteran Dale Jr talked about the Buescher's "real emotion" post-race as a result of a second consecutive close call finish to the checkered flag. The first was a historic runner-up finish with a margin of 0.001 seconds at Kansas Speedway.

In the recent episode of the Dale Jr Download podcast, Junior said:

"Buescher going up there, putting his hands on him(Tyler Reddick) and saying, - "Hey, I expect you to be better," All fair game. Buescher's not going to swing on nobody. I was never worried about Busher doing anything out of character,"

"It's good to see Buescher angry. We talked to Chris Buescher and we see some of his interviews and he's very measured, very mild. So it's good to see some players, some real emotion. We get to see how important winning is to Chris Buescher," Dale Jr added.

Daytona 500 winner Dale Jr is also not against such moves made by the 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick.

"I don't want them to not make that move, right? Yeah. If he doesn't try to do that, we don't get the crazy ending." Dale Jr said.

Chris Buescher reacts to Tyler Reddick's apology after Darlington race

Chris Buescher had an unwanted wreck that made him finish P30 at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

The Darlington raceway resulted in another heartbreak for the 31-year-old when #45 Tyler Reddick made contact with him with 10 laps to go. Although Reddick made an apology post-race, that didn't do justice as Buescher, in a post-race interview, elaborated on this situation.

"That was a major cost to us today. Not only for a win but to finish second to last because of a flat tire. For sure, we're gonna get stage points on the day for running good, but one poor decision and saying sorry doesn't fix it." Buescher said. (3.29)

﻿The RFK Racing driver is yet to find a win this 2024 season. Buescher has finished in two runner-up spots in the current Cup Series season, one at Phoenix Raceway and the second at Kansas Speedway.