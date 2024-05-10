"[It's] what got my career rolling": Ryan Preece reveals his Darlington throwback weekend camo paying tribute to the "foundation" of his racing career

Amid the few high-octane cars that were due to reveal their throwback liveries, Ryan Preece's #41 Ford's paint scheme has been unraveled and is dedicated to his 2013 Modified Tour Championship car.

The recent buzz amid the NASCAR fraternity is about the tenth edition of Throwback Weekend at the Darlington Raceway, which carries the legacy of honoring the greats of NASCAR. This includes the drivers, team owners, and people associated with the sport.

To express gratitude for the grassroots of racing, the 2024 season's theme is, 'Celebrate our Roots through Grassroots Racing.' Several notable inductees like Jimmie Johnson, Terry Labonte, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and several others' throwback schemes will be witnessed in action on the 1.33-mile oval.

However, unlike the majority of the cars in the paddock, Ryan Preece's paint scheme surprisingly honored his 2013 triumph, and the Stewart Haas Racing driver has detailed the rationale behind the same.

The Connecticut native said (via Stewart-Haas Racing on X):

"We are throwing it back to my Whelen Modified Tour Championship car back in 2013. But the true story of why I chose this car was because Eric Sanderson, who owned Flamingo Motorsports at the time. I didn't had a ride in 2011, I was just kind of racing for various people. At the end of the season, the final race, Eric called me, asked me to drive his racecar for that one race."

Preece then added his three-year stint with Flamingo Motorsports created a "foundation" of his racing career:

"They were special years for me, it was really what got my career rolling. Won a lot of races, got a lot of poles. This is really what set the foundation for my racing career so learned a lot in those 3 years," the #41 Ford driver added.

Ryan Preece reveals what can prove vital for a competitive outing in Darlington

The SHR driver is yet to churn promising output on the asphalt. With a lone top 10, zero top 5, and a DNF, Preece is placed at a dismal 29th in the rankings. Moreover, the recent fiasco about his teammates attending a study group regarding which the #41 driver was clueless until a Tweet was unearthed has created a storm.

With that, several speculations concerning his exit from the team arose and Ryan Preece is eyeing a promising performance at Darlington to reclaim his supremacy on the tracks. The SHR driver secured top 15 finishes twice on the 1.33-mile asphalt from the last three stints.

In an interview with Speedway Digest, the 33-year-old detailed what he needs for a good result on the track and said:

"It will come down to ripping the lip, painting the boards, and letting her [#41 Ford Mustang] eat. Having speed and a well-balanced racecar is what we need to have to be able to do that."

The Goodyear 400 showdown at Darlington will mark the ninth Cup start for Ryan Preece.