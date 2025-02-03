 “It’s time to stretch our wings”: Influencer makes her case on reports of NASCAR going overseas for 2026 Clash

After the NASCAR Cup Series returned to the iconic Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the season-opening Busch Clash, there's been tons of discussion on where the exhibition race should take place next year. Amid rumors the Cup Series might take the race overseas, a prominent NASCAR influencer weighed in on the idea.

Taylor Kitchen, host of the NASCAR YouTube show "Above the Yellow Line," believes taking NASCAR abroad to countries like Brazil is a great idea, but she's unsure if the Busch Clash is the right fit. Kitchen said:

"I think in the case of a race in Brazil, I'd like to see it as an added exhibition race during the season. Where in the season? I don't know because the schedule is grueling, but I don't know if I want it to be where the Clash is on the schedule, or if I want it to be the Clash itself." (13:18 onwards)

Trending

Kitchen went on to say part of it is because she doesn't want Bowman Gray Stadium kicked off the schedule in place of an international race. She also takes into account the potential cost of taking the teams and drivers overseas, with the argument being that the money could go towards more practice sessions throughout the year.

"There's several different arguments you could make financially about the pros and cons of going internationally, but ultimately, I think it's kind of time to stretch our wings a little bit." (14:09 onwards)

NASCAR's return to Bowman Gray Stadium for this year's Clash marked the first NASCAR-sanctioned event at the 0.25-mile short track since 1971. Chase Elliott dominated and won the race after leading 171 of 200 laps.

NASCAR has been known to try different things for the Clash in recent years. The race was once synonymous with taking place on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway, as part of "Speedweeks" in the leadup to the Daytona 500. In 2021, the Clash took place on the Daytona Road Course. The event was then held at the LA Coliseum for three seasons, starting in 2022.

Mexico City will host a NASCAR Cup Series event in 2025

While they might be going overseas this year, NASCAR will have a race take place in Mexico City, Mexico on June 15. It will be the first points-paying Cup Series event held outside of the United States since 1958.

The Cup Series circuit will take on Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a 2.6-mile road course located in Mexico City. The track was named after Mexican racing greats Ricardo and Pedro Rodriguez. The Mexico race takes the place of one of the two races normally held at Richmond Raceway in Virginia. The 0.75-mile short track now only has one race date in August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback