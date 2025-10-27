Jeff Gordon discusses Hendrick Motorsports’ NASCAR title chances against JGR’s Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe

Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon was featured in a media day availability after wrapping the Martinsville Speedway race on October 26. Gordon opened up about HMS's chances of winning the Cup Series championship title at Phoenix.William Byron won the Xfinity 500 held at the 0.526-mile short track and advanced to the final race at Phoenix. His teammate, Kyle Larson, also clinched his spot in the season finale race, securing a P5 finish at Martinsville.Jeff Gordon reflected on his HMS driver's performance in the last race of the round of eight. He further expressed his excitement for the Phoenix race and stated:&quot;But yeah, no, we're pretty excited to have two-on-two in a heavyweight fight, as you mentioned. And I feel like our chances are extremely good, and right now I'm excited. Now that we've gotten through this, this is an exciting day a lot of emotion in being able to pull off this accomplishment.&quot;&quot;But now what I love doing is watching these guys leave here and go to work on what it's gonna take to win, all the details that come along with what happens from now until next Sunday. That's what I love watching these guys do it, because they do it so well. And sure, you know, the Gibbs folks do a lot of the same things. It's why they're as successful as they are, and I think it makes us as good as we are,&quot; he added.Hendrick Motorsports drivers William Byron and Kyle Larson will compete against Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin in the final title fight. The Championship Four race is scheduled for Phoenix Raceway on November 2, 2025.&quot;I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me&quot;: Jeff Gordon opened up about uniting with HMSFormer NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon has stayed with Hendrick Motorsports throughout his career. He joined the team in 1992 and drove the #24 Chevy until his retirement in 2015, winning multiple championship titles.Gordon joined FOX Sports as a NASCAR broadcaster after spending 25 years with Hendrick Motorsports. He spent six years with the broadcasting network before he was presented with an opportunity to join his former team.The former HMS driver took the offer and joined the team as vice chairman in 2021. Reflecting on the same, Jeff Gordon told the media:&quot;I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me. In many ways, it’s my home, and the people here are my family. I’ve never lost my passion for the organization, for our sport, and for the sheer challenge of racing and winning at the highest level. Being part of the competition is where I’m happiest and feel I can make the biggest contribution to the continued, long-term success of the team.&quot;Jeff Gordon ranks among the most Cup Series championship title holders. He won four titles in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001, giving a tough battle to NASCAR legends like Dale Earnhardt Sr. at that time. Also, he gathered 93 wins and 81 pole positions in 797 starts in the #24 Chevy.