Jimmy Spencer blasts “stupid son of a b*tch” Austin Hill for his behavior with NASCAR fans after Talladega victory

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill recently won the United Rentals 250 held at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 18, 2025. After securing the fourth win of the season, the #21 Chevy driver was caught flipping off fans at the racetrack. Following that, former NASCAR driver Jimmy Spencer called him out on the Door Bumper Clear podcast on YouTube.

Ad

The RCR driver had a decent qualifying session for the 100-lap main event. He qualified fifth for the race, completing the 2.66-mile trioval track with a best time of 52.79 seconds and a top speed of 181.41 mph. He then paved his way to the top and won both stages of the race, delivering a dominant run.

Austin Hill maintained his lead in the final stage of the race, leading 48 laps, and crossed the finish line 0.105 seconds ahead of Carson Kvapil. Following his victory, Hill flipped off the fans, and this caught Jimmy Spencer's attention. During the podcast, the former Cup Series driver suggested NASCAR should fine the RCR driver for his action.

Ad

Trending

"I never done that in my life. That's a stupid son of a bi**h... He'll never make it. I don't give a damn. I don't you just don't. My god, you can't do that. The fans are always right; they should be fine for that, yeah," Spencer stated. [43:06 onwards]

He further explained, citing Denny Hamlin's example:

Ad

"I think Denny does it the right way. You've just kicked your driver's ass. See, that was the biggest mistake I ever made. I won at Thompson Speedway, and they were booing me, and I said, "You people are just mad cuz I kicked Bugsy Steven's a**." And I was like, "Man, I should not have said that." And from that day on, those people in Connecticut hated Mr. Excitement. Hated me. You shouldn't have done that."

Ad

Ad

Austin Hill's Talladega triumph guaranteed Richard Childress Racing a spot in the owner's championship. Hill has secured 14 wins in the #21 Chevy in 129 Xfinity Series starts. Additionally, he has amassed 51 top fives and 82 top tens in the series.

"I'm not pointing the finger at anyone": Austin Hill opened up about his elimination from the championship race

Earlier this month, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill appeared in a media interview after the Charlotte ROVAL race. After the race, Hill was eliminated from the championship contention and got candid about his emotions on the same.

Ad

The RCR driver delivered inconsistent results in the 2025 postseason. He wrapped the Gateway and Bristol Motor Speedway events in P12 and P19. However, he did finish in P3 at Kansas Speedway, but the ROVAL race marked his exit from the championship battle.

Austin Hill finished the 68-lap race in P28, ending his chances to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Reflecting on the same, the #21 Chevy driver told the media:

Ad

"I mean, you win as the team, and you lose as the team. I'm not pointing the finger at anyone, if anyone's that followed us, me for losing the 21 bonus points in the regular season. So we're just going to go on to Las Vegas, Talladega, Martinsville, try to win some of those, steal the show a little bit, then go to Phoenix and do the same thing."

Austin Hill logged 2,177 points in the 2025 Xfinity Series season. Additionally, he amassed four wins, 17 top ten finishes, and 13 top five finishes in 30 starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.