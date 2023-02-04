Joe Gibbs Racing thanks NASCAR community in latest statement 3 months after Coy Gibbs' demise

Last year, Ty Gibbs secured the win at Phoenix Raceway and clinched the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. The celebratory mood unfortunately vanished hours later when Gibbs heard his father, Coy Gibbs, tragically passed away in his sleep at age 49.

Coy Gibbs’s death shocked his family and the NASCAR community. Needless to say, Gibbs and his family have asked for privacy.

Ahead of the 2023 Cup Series season, just three months after Coy Gibbs’ demise, the Joe Gibbs Racing team has reiterated its stance.

On Thursday, Joe Gibbs Racing released the following statement:

“As we start the new season, I want to thank the NASCAR community of their support of our family during these difficult times throughout the past couple of months. We are still working through the grieving process, and it is still extremely difficult to discuss. While we are excited to start the new racing season, we hope that everyone can continue to respect the privacy of our family.”

Ty Gibbs is set to enter his debut season in the 2023 Cup Series season at Joe Gibbs Racing. The 20-year-old will drive the #54 replacing Kyle Busch as the fourth driver in JGR.

The North Carolina-native has been promoted from Xfinity to the Cup Series following his impressive performances in NASCAR’s second tier series. After winning the Arca Menards Series championship in 2021, Gibbs followed it up with a dominating title in the Xfinity Series season.

Ty Gibbs breaks social media silence with post about his father after refusing questions at NASCAR Awards

Last year, during the NASCAR Awards ceremony in Nashville, Ty Gibbs refused to answer questions about his father. However, a few weeks later, he broke his silence on social media, where he shared an emotional video with his father. He also captioned it with some heartfelt words about their bond.

Gibbs said:

“I love you Dad. God blessed me with you in my life. I am thankful for every second I got to spend with you. Thank you for always loving me and having my back through every situation. I am so excited to see you again! John 3:16”

Catch Ty Gibbs and #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota's team in action when the 2023 Cup Series kicks off at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

