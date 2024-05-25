Joey Logano demands “consistency” from NASCAR after $75,000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fine

Team Penske driver Joey Logano feels NASCAR needs to be more consistent with the decisions that they make when it comes to settling altercations. Following the $75,000 fine inflicted on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after last week's All-Star Race, Logano demanded to know the rules about what is okay and what is not on the track. However, he did not take sides.

Last week at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Kyle Busch found himself at the receiving end of a right hook punch from Stenhouse Jr., who was visibly mad as the former had nudged him on lap 2 and thus ended his day. NASCAR fined Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and suspended two of his crew members, along with his dad, Ricky Stenhouse Sr.

During the media availability at Charlotte Motor Speedway, renowned journalist Bob Pockrass asked if Joey Logano supported NASCAR's decision. He replied:

"I'm not gonna get in the middle of that one, to be honest with you. I think really what we want is consistency. Knowing what the rule is and what's okay and what's not okay; that's really all you ask for. Whether it's the car, the restarts or altercations...just let me know the rules is all I wanna know. What is the price I'm about to pay if I make this decision, and is it worth it?"

Nevertheless, he acknowledged that sometimes coming up with a clear-cut rule can be difficult.

"I know it's hard to do. That's a lot to ask for. Every situation could be a little bit different," he said. "It's a judgment call; there's no black or white. Sometimes it's okay, sometimes it's not. I'd like to have a little bit more clarity on it, to be honest with you, but I don't know the answers," Logano added.

While Kyle Busch finished 10th in the non-points paying exhibition race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. came last. Joey Logano took home the win and the cash prize of $1 million.

Joey Logano sheds light on the nature of the sport

In a recent episode of the Dale Junior Download, Joey Logano joked about how, despite winning his second All-Star race, the media spotlight was on the Busch-Stenhouse brawl and not on him. Following that, he revealed how drivers don't always believe in forgetting and forgiving.

"Drivers hold grudges, man," Logano explained, as reported by on3.com. "Our sport is such an eye for an eye type of situation. It’s self-policing for those reasons. I hate being in those altercations. It sucks. It happens. It’s part of the nature of our sport. If you’re gonna be an aggressive racer, you’re gonna be in those scenarios and your emotions will sometimes get the best of you."

Joey Logano went ahead and explained how incidents like these stick to the careers of the drivers forever.

"The next 10 times we go to North Wilkesboro, they are showing the highlights of that, not the guy that won the race, not anything else, the fight. That’s what they are going to talk about...you can't get away from it," he added.

Joey Logano now eyes the upcoming crown jewel event - the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. If he wins there, it will be his second victory of the season, his first points-paying race win of 2024, and also his first Coca-Cola 600 victory.