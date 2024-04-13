Joey Logano details wild ride-racing experience against his son Hudson: "He clobbers the hell out of you"

Team Penske driver Joey Logano spoke about the racing experience with his youngest son Hudson as he uncovered the 6-year-old's heavy driving on the race track.

The 33-year-old Connecticut native was a mere seven years old when he first set foot into motorsports racing and since then he has carved a niche for himself as one of the most superior drivers in the realm of high-octane racing and as a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The current season has witnessed Joey Logano etching a solitary top-5, three top-10s, and leading 163 laps, all contributing to placing him P14 on the charts. His latest outing at the Martinsville Speedway saw him qualify as the sixth fastest and end his Sunday run at P6 as well.

Unlike himself, Logano got his six-year-old son Hudson into a racecar and noticed some heavy driving from him. Speaking ahead of Sunday's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway, Logano revealed how it was to drive with his son, saying that the latter was very fast and aggressive. The 33-year-old said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X):

"He is significantly faster...he gets through the corners as good as me and he's way faster on the straightway...he like divebombs you. This kid drives straight into my door and sends me off onto the grass. He is all aggressive and when he sees a gap he clobbers the hell outta ya."

Expand Tweet

Joey Logano supposedly had "no plan" for putting his son into racing until last year

The Team Penske driver and his wife Brittany Baca are parents to three children; the 6-year-old Hudson, almost 4-year-old boy Jameson Jett, and their two-year-old daughter Emilia. Having a decades-long relationship with motorsports, it's natural for a racer to want his kids competing in sports as well and that's what Joey Logano also desired.

However, while chatting during the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio last year, the Team Penske driver had a different stance as he laid special emphasis on the fact that despite his want to see his children involved in sports, the doors to NASCAR won't open anytime soon for his son.

He said:

"I have no plan for Hudson, he is five years old. If he wants to race OK, like we talked about it tonight. We might go race at Millbridge. Like I tell him 'You wanna go race?' and he gets kind of nervous about it so it's like 'Yeah I don't know.'..."

Joey Logano added:

"He's five I didn't even start racing until I was seven. So I'm not gonna push him to like go out there and do something right now.

Poll : Will Joey Logano's son Hudson venture into NASCAR soon? No, he's too young If Joey started at 7, then he might as well 0 votes View Discussion