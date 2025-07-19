Joey Logano makes feelings known for the ‘father figure’ who shaped his journey at Team Penske

As Joey Logano approaches his 600th NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, the three-time champion is taking a moment to appreciate the people who helped him get this far. In an in-depth conversation with NASCAR.com, Logano opened up about the mentor who guided him during one of the most critical phases of his career - former crew chief Todd Gordon.

Ad

This race start isn’t just a number. For Logano, it’s a reminder of a journey that almost never took off. Once called the “greatest thing since sliced bread,” Logano debuted in the Cup Series at 19 under huge expectations. But after struggling at Joe Gibbs Racing, he was released and forced to re-evaluate everything.

Logano’s struggles early on in the Cup Series nearly derailed his career. Even after proving he could win in the Xfinity Series, consistent results in the top tier were missing. When Joe Gibbs Racing replaced him with Matt Kenseth in 2012, Logano acknowledged it was a moment of reckoning. That’s when Team Penske, led by Roger Penske and influenced by Brad Keselowski’s recommendation, gave him a second chance.

Ad

Trending

It wasn’t just the car or the team that made the difference; it was the partnership with crew chief Todd Gordon. As Logano described it:

“Todd acted as a father figure in a lot of ways and helped guide me along.”

“That’s what helped put us in a good position,” he added.

Logano’s performance improved immediately. In 2013, he won at Michigan. By 2014, he had reached the Championship 4. In 2015, he captured six wins.

Ad

Their first championship came in 2018, with Logano famously calling it “the big three and me” as he took it over Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex Jr. More titles followed in 2022 and 2024.

Heading into his 600th start, Logano has already won this season at Texas and is locked into the playoffs. He is currently 11th in the standings with five top-10 finishes.

Joey Logano’s guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

On the July 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was guest-hosted by country-rapper Jelly Roll, Logano talked about his childhood in racing and shared a heartfelt moment involving his son Hudson. During the show, Jelly Roll asked Joey Logano how he got into racing.

Ad

Logano explained that he started in go-karts, referred to in racing circles as “quarter-midgets.” The host pointed out that the term might not be politically correct, prompting Logano to clarify [3:40]:

“Well... They call them quarter-midgets because... I don't know if I can say this. They race full-size midgets. But those are... That's on dirt. But that's a real thing...They've been called them for like 100 years. So I feel like that's okay.”

Ad

Ad

A highlight of the appearance was when the show displayed a childhood photo of Logano racing, along with a recreation of the same image featuring his son.

While the 2025 season began with setbacks, including a 35th-place finish at Daytona and a disqualification at Talladega, Joey Logano bounced back with a crucial win at Texas. That win locked him into the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.