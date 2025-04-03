Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano was not impressed by Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain's driving at Martinsville Speedway. However, stock car racing fans defended Chastain and called out Logano for his critical comments.

During the post-race interview, the Team Penske driver expressed his frustration over Chastain's aggressive driving and called him a "jacka**." Later on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, the #1 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver was featured on media day and addressed Logano's comment about him. Chastain claimed he was "confused" and showcased his disappointment in Logano for referring to him by such a name.

Fans quickly came forward and defended Chastain, calling out Logano for calling him a "jacka**," with one fan stating:

"I mean Logano should say the same thing about himself some weekends too. Throw instances of most next gen road course races in there..."

Another commented:

"Somebody should remind Joey of his aggressive driving early in his career. Lost his ride with Gibbs because of it."

Here are some more reactions on the topic:

"I'm not a Ross fan, but Joey's the last one to be calling anyone a jacka**," wrote an X user.

"Logano needs to stay away from mics & cameras for a while. That includes the Fox booth. Time for him to start thinking about his legacy verses the immature petty s%*)" said a NASCAR enthusiast.

"At this point, if Ross as much as bumps some of these other drivers, he’s accused of overly aggressive driving. Might as well just go full out since he’s going to catch the heat anyway," commented a motorsports enthusiast.

"Ross needs to go back to being aggressive. You will make other drivers mad no matter what. Just go win," stated a fan.

Joey Logano qualified for the Goodyear 400 race held on March 30, 2025, in seventh place and wrapped up the 400-lap race in eighth place. Meanwhile, Chastain qualified 17th for the race and finished two spots above Logano in sixth place.

Team Penske ace Joey Logano nitpicks NASCAR's "pay-to-play" in the Xfinity and Truck Series

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano recently opened up about Xfinity and Truck Series drivers enjoying the sponsor-backed immunity. He claimed that this situation is leaving the drivers unprepared for the Cup Series.

During an interview with SiriusXM, Logano expressed his views on the "pay-to-play" practice:

"In the Xfinity Series these days and the Truck Series, all of them are paying to drive their car. So, you'll not get fired if you're bringing money to the table."

"You get the people that aren't afraid to get fired because they're bringing money to the table and then they're learning this is how you race and this is what they do and then you move to the Cup level where it's different," he added.

The Middletown, Connecticut native ranks ninth on the Cup Series driver's points table with 199 points to his credit. He has secured only one top-ten finish in seven starts, which came at Martinsville Speedway last weekend. Additionally, he has led 260 laps and has an average start of 8.571.

