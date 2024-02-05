As NASCAR grows season on season, exploring new horizons, Cup Series rookie Carson Hocevar gave his opinion on one prevailing debate in the racing community: the venue for the Busch Light Clash.

The use of the short-track format, where drivers and their cars are battling in much narrower confines, is a relatively recent change to the once-popular speedway race.

Weighing in on the debate, Carson Hocevar suggested going back to Charlotte on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the low temperatures would create more traction on the track, making it an exciting proposition for the drivers. He said:

"Just run us at charlotte, cold would create a lot of grip and no one’s has to go far from home and the field could get a “test"."

In addition, the geographical location of many teams and drivers would allow them to show their talents before a home crowd and family members. The Spire Motorsports driver continued:

"We know the short tracks are kinda meh and all star race is already at one, so just take us there and let us rip in front of hometown crowd/families."

Over the years, NASCAR has gone against the traditional long-track choice and decided on a short-track format for the Busch Light Clash in order to grow the sport and attract new fans. A change from the superspeedway settings that defined the event for many seasons.

Rookie Carson Hocevar is the latest voice added to this ongoing debate, who has aired an idea regarding NASCAR Busch Light Clash’s possible new home. Hocevar urged the head organization to think about the benefits of a “hometown” atmosphere in Charlotte for the season-starting event.

Fans react to Carson Hocevar's Busch Light Clash venue proposal

Carson Hocevar's request for a hometown return to Charlotte for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash provoked a wide range of reactions from the NASCAR fanbase.

The Cup Series rookie seems to have the support of many fans, while some have doubts about the impact on the sport.

One fan supported Hocevar's proposal and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"You just gained a new fan, my man! Also, it helps that I’m minutes from CMS haha."

Another fan said:

"The rookie has a point....."

Another fan supported NASCAR's growth strategy and noted that focusing on local appeal could limit the potential growth of the sport.

"If you want to grow a sport you can’t just “keep it local” NASCAR needs to fix its image if it wants to keep growing. The Monster Jam in Anaheim last night had a bigger crowd in attendance than the clash. I also love the clash in LA. I’ve flown out from Denver 3 years in a row."

"Its an idea, but I'm not sure how this scenario brings in new viewers/fans. Unless we drop that as a pretense."

Here are a few more reactions:

Carson Hocevar's suggestion led to surprisingly nuanced responses from NASCAR fans online.