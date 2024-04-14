“Just throwing darts”- Jimmie Johnson slams NASCAR’s sloppiness after failing to get “meaningful change” from the NextGen car at Texas

7x NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson took a brutal jibe at NASCAR's lethargy after suffering a big setback during his second practice run of the season.

The ninth Cup Series weekend is scheduled to be hosted by the Texas Motor Speedway and will flag off today at 3.30 PM ET. A total of 38 entrants will be seen battling for the P1 spot in their high-octane cars, with Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson as the polesitter for the 267-lap run.

Legacy Motor Club owner and driver Jimmie Johnson, who has been on a part-time Cup Series schedule since retiring from full-time racing in 2021, will race his #84 Chevrolet for the second time this season. This comes after he opened his 2024 racing account at the season-opener Daytona 500, where he finished a dismal P28.

For his Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 run, Johnson tamed his car on the 1.5-mile oval during the practice but lost control when he was cruising at the opposite of the apex between turn 1 and 2, slamming his ride into the wall. Ahead of his race, Jimmie Johnson expressed that NASCAR had devised a very short practice session plan that was impacting the smaller teams and took a jibe at them, saying (via Frontstretch on X):

"The practices are not long enough to make a meaningful change to the car, it's tough to develop...it's just really tough with how little track time there is for all teams to benefit...it affects the smaller teams." (0.34)

Per the NASCAR rulebook, a single car can do the practice run for a maximum of 20 minutes before entering the qualifying run, which has been called out by several drivers.

Moving forward, Jimmie Johnson then slammed the management for their sloppiness, adding:

"[NASCAR] be more efficient with their spending. Right now, mainly it's just throwing darts hoping you're spending the right way at different things." (2.10)

Jimmie Johnson uncovered how the "narrow lane" at Texas added salt to his practice misery

The practice run was going smoothly for the NASCAR Hall of Famer until 15 minutes into the session. However, with just five minutes left for the dash to wrap up, the LMC driver found himself in a high-speed wreck with the outside wall.

Johnson's #84 Chevy lost control while he maneuvered to exit turn 1. He found his right rear sliding into the outside wall before the entire right-hand side of the 48-year-old's ride completely kissed the wall resulting in a hard impact.

The car has been sent to the garage for repairs and Jimmie Jonshon will start his run from P37 as he sat out during the qualifying run, hoping for the car to be ready before the second of his few races on the calendar kicks off.

Shortly after his dismal practice run and the subsequent backlash from the fans, Jimmie Johnson addressed his wreck, revealing that he momentarily regained control while the "narrow lane" near turn 1 had something else to offer.

The 83x Cup Series winner opined (via TobyChristie):

"Unfortunately, I just got loose going into Turn 1. I caught it, but it’s such a narrow lane that once I caught the car, I was in the marbles and kind of along for the ride then."

