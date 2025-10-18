Justin Allgaier sends a clear message on the possibility of Rodney Childers as his crew chief

Justin Allgaier shared his thoughts on Rodney Childers potentially becoming his crew chief. While Allgaier would consider the driver-crew chief pairing, he pointed out that JR Motorsports hired Childers specifically for the #1 team.The #1 JRM Chevrolet will be split between Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch, who will race for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series next year. The Xfinity Series team has brought in a veteran crew chief with Childers, who won the 2014 NASCAR championship with Kevin Harvick at the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing.The crew chief talk stemmed from crew chief Jim Pohlman leaving the #7 team to move to the Cup Series with Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing. Allgaier and Pohlman started working together in 2023 and notably won the Xfinity Series championship last season.In a pre-race interview at Talladega Superspeedway, veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass asked whether Allgaier would consider having Childers as his crew chief, to which the 39-year-old driver replied:“Yes, I would, given him coming into our shop. But... he was hired specifically for the #1 car, so that's not an option.”“There are a lot of things already in place at our shop that won't be changed, and that's okay with me.”So far this year, Justin Allgaier and the #7 JRM team have scored three wins, 13 top-5s, and 18 top-10s. The Illinois native is second in the playoff standings behind rookie teammate Connor Zilisch, who is 38 points clear of him and 82 points above the cutline. Kyle Busch, meanwhile, has been searching for better race results over the past two seasons. He last won a Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023. The #8 Richard Childress Racing team is currently being led by Andy Street as the interim crew chief before Jim Pohlman officially takes on the role next year.“Would be an idiot”: Justin Allgaier on crew chief leaving for Kyle Busch next seasonJustin Allgaier showed his support for his crew chief, Jim Pohlman, moving to the #8 Richard Childress Racing team next season. Allgaier said he would've described Pohlman as an “idiot” if his crew chief didn't accept the role.The defending Xfinity Series champion told NASCAR:“Would be an idiot if he didn’t take (the crew chief role for Kyle Busch).”Allgaier admitted feeling sad about the situation, but understood the opportunity was his crew chief's dream, adding:“I am sad to see him go because he has meant the world to me, and still will. His dream has been to be a full-time Cup Series crew chief, to have a shot at going for a championship. He has had forays and been able to be on the Cup side, but not in this scenario.”Justin Allgaier (middle) with Jim Pohlman (left) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (right) - Source: GettyAfter the United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Justin Allgaier and Jim Pohlman will race for two more events at Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway, with the latter being the season finale.