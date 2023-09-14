Justin Marks talks about signing Shane van Gisbergen and prepping him for different NASCAR tracks next season

Shane van Gisbergen's anticipated transition to NASCAR will involve him participating in a developmental program that spans all three national series for Trackhouse Racing.

The New Zealand native achieved victory in his NASCAR debut race in downtown Chicago while driving for Trackhouse in early July. Following this win, he expressed his desire to make a full-time shift to American stock car racing, officially confirming his intent later that month following a V8 Supercars event in Australia.

Trackhouse Racing has now committed to establishing a program centered around the 34-year-old driver from Auckland. This will enable him to compete in select races across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series, as well as other races at lower levels.

The owner of Stackhouse Racing, Justin Marks, stated that Shane van Gisbergen's racing calendar for 2024 will be customized to offer him a diverse range of NASCAR racing opportunities.

According to TSN, Justin Mark said:

"This is going to be a tremendous challenge for Shane but he is a tremendous driver as we have all seen, Next year will be about getting him acclimated to oval-track racing, superspeedways, 1.5-mile tracks, and everything he has never experienced in his career. It’s going to be a learning process, but we think Shane will perform quite well.”

Van Gisbergen is a three-time Supercars champion. His team, Triple Eight Race Engineering, known for racing under the Red Bull Racing banner, has expressed their willingness to allow him to transition to NASCAR.

"I'm filled with anticipation for this fresh chapter in my professional journey and the potential it holds" - Shane van Gisbergen"

Van Gisbergen made an additional Cup Series start and finished 10th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last month. In his inaugural oval race, van Gisbergen crossed the finish line in the 19th position during the Truck Series race at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Addressing his future, Shane van Gisbergen remarked:

"This announcement means so many things to me, I’m proud of what I have achieved here in Australia, but I’m excited by this new chapter in my career and the opportunities that it brings.”

Shane van Gisbergen is now part of a growing group of New Zealand motorsport talents securing prominent racing roles worldwide. Liam Lawson recently marked his Formula One debut while Scott Dixon stands as the seasoned veteran among the trio of Kiwi drivers in IndyCar.

Dixon, a six-time IndyCar champion hailing from Auckland, clinched victory in three of the last four races of the IndyCar season. His Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Armstrong secured the IndyCar top rookie accolade despite missing out on five oval races.

Scott McLaughlin achieved a commendable third-place finish in the final IndyCar standings during his third season in the series, having transitioned there after winning three V8 Supercars titles. McLaughlin's move to IndyCar paved the way for van Gisbergen to establish his dominance in the series.