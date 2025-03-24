“KB is announcing he is signing with 23XI; He told me he's retiring”: NASCAR fans react as Kyle Busch drops a teaser after disappointing Miami race

Kyle Busch shared a cryptic message on X after a frustrating race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. His post quickly caught the attention of NASCAR fans, sparking various reactions as they speculated on the meaning behind the two-time Cup Series champion’s words.

The 39-year-old driver, the most decorated active Cup Series driver, found success with Joe Gibbs Racing but has struggled at Richard Childress Racing. Now in his third season with RCR, the 39-year-old has only three wins—all in his debut year—and is enduring the longest winless streak of his career.

Busch started the Straight Talk Wireless 400 from P22 at the back of the field. Despite his efforts, the multi-time champion only gained one position before crossing the finish line. After the race, Busch shared a brief but cryptic post on X, leaving fans speculating.

"News at 18:51 on Monday" the post read

Several Rowdy fans quickly reacted to his cryptic post, speculating on what the Richard Childress Racing driver might be hinting at.

"KB is announcing he is signing with 23XI." a fan wrote

"He told me he's retiring when the RCR contract ends." a fan shared

"Hear me out KBM cup 18= Kyle Busch 51 = Daniel Hemric" a fan speculated

"Please tell me it’s your leaving RCR I bet it’s something to do with sponsors" a fan commented

"Kyle to pilot the all new JR Motorsports Chevrolet in '26." a fan stated

Meanwhile, one fan appeared to be in a panic, struggling to interpret the military time format KB used in his post.

"18:51? Help me out? What does that translate too? I'm terrible at Military time" the fan inquired

Kyle "Rowdy" Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion boasts 232 victories across NASCAR’s top three divisions, ranking ninth on the all-time Cup Series wins list with 63. He also holds multiple records in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

Kyle Busch takes no prisoners in criticizing ‘different era’ NASCAR drivers for reckless racing

Kyle Busch has been competing in NASCAR since his Cup Series debut in 2001, witnessing the sport's transformation over the decades. However, the Nevada native isn’t entirely pleased with its current trajectory, openly expressing his concerns about the direction NASCAR is heading.

Busch appeared on the Happy Hour podcast, hosted by former Cup champion Kevin Harvick, and shared his candid thoughts on the subject.

"The Mark Martin era, the Jeff Gordon era, the Tony Stewart era. You were there...like, that was a different era than what we're into today. So people ask me all the time... they're like, 'Why don't you take these kids under your wing and like, teach them and tell them?' I'm like, we're in a completely different era.”

Kyle Busch further shared that the new age drivers would rather crash their opponents than race them and that there's 'no fixing' the situation.

“There's no fixing what we have going right now with everybody running over everybody. They would much rather crash than win a race; I don't get it.”

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will visit Martinsville Speedway next weekend for the Cook Out 400. Catch the race live at 3:00 PM Eastern time.

