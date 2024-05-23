Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano agree with Dale Earnhardt Jr. about North Wilkesboro hosting a points race in the future

Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano approved of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s desire for North Wilkesboro Speedway (NWS) to host Cup Series points race in time to come. As NASCAR recently announced, NWS will host the All-Star race, which is a non-points event, for the third consecutive season in 2025.

Two-time Cup Series champion and a recent All-Star race winner Logano in a conversation with NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick talked about bringing the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway back to being a part of regular Cup Series races in the future.

In a recent episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, former SHR driver Harvick shared his opinion regarding NWS.

"I think North Wilkesboro should be a points race. I mean, it's great that we're going to have the All-Star race back there next year. But 400 miles and soft tires and all the cars on the track, I think the complexion of that race in the middle of the day is different," Harvick said.

Team Penske's driver Logano elaborated on this conversation by stating:

"Yeah. I think racing in the daytime there(NWB) is probably going to be better. I agree with you. Because North Wilkesboro's got its own, like its own image, right, of what it is. It's an all-star race or a points-paying race. I don't think the energy changes in that place. Right. I mean, it's packed out. The fans love it. They're so excited to be back there." Logano said at (0:13)

The 33-year-old Logano also added that NWB doesn't have to be "All-Star glitz and glamour", as it can be a regular points-paying racetrack for the Cup Series.

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to North Wilkesboro Speedway's future

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a recent podcast advocated about North Wilkesboro being a points race for the Cup Series.

Speaking on the Dale Jr Download podcast, the two-time Daytona 500 winner was "disappointed" with the announcement of North Wilkesboro hosting the 2025 All-Star race. Explaining the reason for his disappointment, he said:

"Because I want Wilkesboro to have a points race. Wilkesboro for me is still on the comeback trail. It is not fully back until it's got a points race." [0:10]

The 49-year-old Dale Jr. suggested that Charlotte Motor Speedway should host the All-Star race in the future.

"The All-Star race needs Charlotte and especially while the Next Gen is so amazing on the 1.5 milers. The All-Star race needs Charlotte Motor Speedway to reach its true potential," Dale Jr added. [0:25]

Expand Tweet

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to host the 14th race of the regular season, the Coca-Cola 600, at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26 at 6 pm ET.