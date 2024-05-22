Kevin Harvick picks HMS' veteran as favorite to win the 2024 Charlotte Cup Series race

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the longest race of the season, Kevin Harvick shared his insights and predicted the winner for this weekend’s race. Harvick went with the Hendrick Motorsports veteran to pick up his second Cup win of the season in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On his own “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour” podcast, a former driver-turned FOX Sports NASCAR analyst explored a detailed analysis of the driver he believes will come out victorious at the Charlotte spring race on Sunday (May 26).

According to Kevin Harvick, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is going to win the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend. Harvick picked Elliott because of his strong finishes this season, including a win at Texas and his past performances at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Predicting the Coca-Cola 600 winner on his podcast, Harvick said:

“I'm picking Chase Elliott this week. He is great at Charlotte. He's had, you know, he's had quietly had just good finishes throughout the year. Won in Texas.

"But I just think this is his style of race, right? The game of attrition, not making mistakes. These guys, he doesn't make mistakes on pit road. They're just, they're solid. And I think, you know, this is his style of race. So, I'm going with the nine.”

Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, picked Martin Truex Jr. due to his recent form and past success at Charlotte.

“I'm going with the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Martin Truex, Jr., who we have seen be very strong at this race over the years. He has 437 laps he's led this year, which is the most of the winless drivers. I think it's time for a switch columns to a winning driver of the year, MTJ,” Vincie said.

While co-host Mamba Smith picked Tyler Reddick to win this week, Smith said:

“I'm going with Mr. Cool, Tyler Reddick. Tyler Reddick in the 45. He's been good here, really good here in the past. He gets up by around the top.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver has had outstanding numbers at Charlotte.

He earned his maiden win at this track in 2020, the same year he also won his first Cup Series title. He also holds five top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 15.9 in 12 starts at Charlotte.

Expand Tweet

After missing out on the playoffs last year due to injury, Chase Eliott made a comeback in style this season with a Texas win and registered five top-five and six top-10 finishes in his first 13 races. He's fourth in the Cup Series points table with 437 points.

Catch Kevin Harvick’s top pick in action at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on Sunday (May 26) at 6 pm ET.