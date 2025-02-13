Kyle Busch explains what makes RCR package really appealing at super speedways like Daytona

Kyle Busch, two-time Cup Series champion, spoke to members of the media before 'The Great American Race'. The NASCAR legend addressed issues that ranged from his general feelings about the race, speedways, and road courses to his team, Austin Dillon, and the 2015 crash that almost took him out of action.

Having never won the Daytona 500, Busch hopes to put an end to the winless streak.

In 2023, he joined Richard Childress Racing and has had good results in speedway. Busch credited the team at RCR for putting in the hard yards behind the cars and contributing to the productive results at super speedways:

"We’ve had really good speed being down here. These guys build great restrictor-plate program race cars, so when we go to Daytona, Atlanta, Talladega, we feel like those places are really good for us. We’ve got really good speed," Kyle Busch told reporters on media day ahead of Daytona 500 (via NASCAR)

Trending

After a number of crashes, some of which even led to broken bones, Busch's history with the track has been nothing short of intimidating, but still, he has high hopes of succeeding this time around. Members of the media questioned Busch about his crash in 2015 with Erik Jones and how it affected his mentality:

"I don’t feel like it does anything. You have to go out there, race and run hard, and try as best you can to make the best decisions. It’s a lot like a chess match in trying to make sure you put yourself in the right positions to get yourself up front when it matters most," Busch added.

Kyle Busch's turbulent past associated with Daytona 500

The year he debuted in the circuit, 2005, he started P19 and finished 38 after a wreck just past the 25th lap mark. Then he improved to 23rd place the following year. But the first time he really got a chance at winning came in 2007, when he was in P2 close to the end but was overtaken by Kevin Harvick and then got involved in a crash with Matt Kenseth that drove him all the way to 24th in the end.

The following year he led the race for an astonishing 86 laps but finished P4, and in 2009 he led all drivers for even two more laps and finished 41st place due to a multi-car accident on the backstretch. 2010 to 2014 were relatively uneventful. In 2015 he had an error of judgement that led to a crash that almost ended his career as a race car driver.

"I see a hole through the middle and I’m pushing my teammate who’s right in front of me and I bump him a little bit too early and I get him squirreled up in the tri-oval, and he turns back, right? I missed him, but the air off of his car spun my car out and it darted me towards the infield and I hit the infield wall at 90 miles an hour at 90G’s and hurt really bad," Kyle Busch reflected upon the 2015 incident (via slicks and sticks)

However, Busch didn't let the setback get the better of him as he proved to be a resilient and fearless driver by winning the 2015 Cup Series championship after a broken left foot and right leg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"