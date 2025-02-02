Kyle Busch makes his “expectation” known, sparking excitement among NASCAR fanbase

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch had the toughest season of his career in 2024 and wants to change it for the 2025 season. Busch recently took to his X account and shared a post hyping up his fans for the race at historic Bowman Gray Stadium. Fans expressed their excitement over the announcement.

The Richard Childress Racing driver finished the 2024 season with zero wins and failed to land a spot in the playoffs. Despite his winless luck in the Cup Series, he entered 2025 with a win at the Tulsa Bowl Shootout.

Reflecting upon his goals for the season, Busch wrote on X:

"I expect a rowdy Bowman Gray crowd the next two nights. Excited to get back after it, and start the year off right. This evening tune into @FS1 & tomorrow @NASCARONFOX! Both start at 6 PM (ET)."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans expressed their excitement on the comments made by the former Xfinity Series champion, with one stating:

"WAKE UP BABE TIME TO WATCH KYLE BUSCH COOK"

Expand Tweet

Another fan shared a GIF of an excited child. The caption read:

"Let's F'ing GO!"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more comments from the fans cheering for the 39-year-old:

"We'll be watching and cheering for ya. Good luck KFB," cheered a fan.

"I wish I could be there! I will be cheering you on from my couch!!!!" stated another fan.

"Have great quals and the race. . Let's start the year strong," commented a NASCAR fan.

"Looking forward to you and RCR having a great season! Thank you for the info about where to watch!" said a motorspfans fan.

Busch is set to drive his #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing at the Bowman Gray Stadium, and fans can enjoy the race on FOX scheduled for 6 PM ET.

Kyle Busch lands a multi-year sponsor for his ride in the 2025 season

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch lands a new sponsorship for the 2025 season with a well-recognized leader in financial services, Bank OZK. The bank has inked a multi-year deal with the team and will be the primary sponsor for the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 from the Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 23, 2025.

The NASCAR Silly Season expert Jay Jayski shared the thrilling news via an X post:

"Bank OZK sponsoring Kyle Busch in multi-year, multi-race deal"

George Gleason, Chairman and CEO of the Bank OZK, also shared his views on partnering up with the two-time Cup Series champion and stated (via tobychristie.com):

“We are excited to partner with Richard Childress Racing on their business and on the racetrack. We look forward to cheering on Kyle Busch and team this season.”

Kyle Busch has achieved all the major milestones in NASCAR but lacks a Daytona 500 title. He will aim to secure one in his 20th attempt on February 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback