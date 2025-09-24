Kyle Busch's faltering overshadows Austin Dillon's Kansas consistency for Richard Childress Racing

With drivers gearing up for the Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing is eyeing a strong weekend as the 1.5-mile circuit is one of the best for Austin Dillon. However, Kyle Busch's performance trends risk overshadowing a possible strong weekend on the cards for RCR.

The tri-oval circuit has posed up as a venue where Richard Childress Racing has emerged as the winner previously. Moreover, the squad has secured multiple revered results on the track.

So, the squad looks ready to take on the event. But there are two differing storylines taking place within the team. Though Dillon has not had great results year-round, his peaks have seen him even clinch a victory earlier in the year, and his impressive results at Kansas aid his bid entering the weekend.

The 35-year-old has six top-10s at Kansas, his most at any 1.5-mile track in the NASCAR calendar. But the same can't be said for the two-time champion.

Kyle Busch has the most wins in the current Cup Series field of any driver, but he has not reached the victory lane in over two years. His 2025 campaign has not done him any better, as he has only finished inside the top-10 mere eight times.

Though this might be a good result for an average driver in the field, Busch has the experience of winning two championships under his belt, which is reflected in how this top-10 tally is the lowest in his all-time Cup Series career.

So, with the starkly different narratives heading into the Kansas race weekend, there is a high probability that Kyle Busch's results might mar Richard Childress Racing's results in Kansas.

Kyle Busch talks about his struggles with Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch - Source: Imagn

In the past two years, Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch have mustered only seven top-five finishes in the Cup Series. This has led people to speculate on the possible reasons why Busch has not had the success that he was used to.

Sharing his thoughts on how the team is working on making cars faster to aid their performances, Busch said (via Fronstretch):

"I can only speculate, but I'm sure there were plenty of meetings this week. I'm not there every day and I was actually traveling every day this week, so I didn't have a whole lot of time to be at the race shop with anybody. So, [Mike] Verlander and Richard [Childress], I'm sure, had plenty of meetings with our engineering team and guys in order to try to go over a plan of like, okay, what can we do? Where are we at? What's next? What have we improved on? What else can we improve on?"

"And where can we fill some of these gaps that we seem to be having when we go to these racetracks. So, it's not one thing. Plethora of issues, and it's not just RCR issues either. So, got to figure it out."

Apart from this, RCR's camp would witness a change heading into 2026, as Kyle Busch's crew chief, Randall Burnett, would head to Trackhouse Racing to partner with Connor Zilisch.

