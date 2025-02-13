Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares 'Quick Lunch Idea' pairing ground beef and bison with bananas

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, recently shared a unique lunch idea with her Instagram followers. The unconventional combination includes ground beef, bison, bananas, and a few simple seasonings, creating a mix of sweet and savory flavors.

The Instagram story, posted by Samantha Busch, shows her latest lunch creation. As a well-known lifestyle blogger and entrepreneur, Samantha often shares recipes, fitness tips, and personal moments from her life. Her latest story caught attention due to its unexpected ingredient pairing.

The video begins with Samantha eating the dish she prepared. She then takes her followers through the step-by-step process of making the meal. She combines ground beef and bison, adds a sliced banana, and seasons the dish with Celtic sea salt and hot honey. The overlay text on the video reads,

"Quick Lunch Idea – Perfect mix of sweet and salty with a little kick."

"Don’t knock it till you try it. I promise it’s good!"

Samantha Busch's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @samanthabusch

Samantha Busch is a well-known lifestyle blogger, entrepreneur, and IVF advocate. She has been married to Kyle Busch since 2010, and the couple shares two children, Brexton and Lennix. Samantha’s online presence is not limited to being a NASCAR wife—she runs her own blog, operates a fashion boutique, and actively raises awareness about infertility through the Bundle of Joy Fund, which helps struggling couples afford IVF treatments.

"We’re always super busy": When Samantha talked about Valentine’s Day with Kyle Busch

Balancing life as a part of NASCAR, Kyle and Samantha Busch often have to adjust their schedules—including how they celebrate special occasions. In 2020, due to Kyle’s commitments during Speedweek at Daytona, the couple preponed their Valentine’s Day dinner.

In an interview with The Charlotte Observer, Samantha shared that they dined at The Cellar, a small Italian restaurant in Daytona Beach they visit almost every year. She explained,

"That’s funny. We’re always super busy, so we actually celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 12th. We went out to dinner. There’s this little restaurant here called The Cellar. It’s really cool. It’s an old house and you walk down to the basement and it’s amazing, so we tend to go there almost every year."

Despite the hectic schedule, Samantha later posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. She wrote about their love being at the center of their busy schedules and expressed her joy in spending time with her husband, Kyle Busch. She wrote,

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @rowdybusch! I love you and doing life with you by my side. 💕 It’s crazy and hectic but at the center of it is us and our love always ❤️"

Kyle and Samantha met in 2007 when Samantha was a college student and promotional model. They have now been together for over 14 years.

