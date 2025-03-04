Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares an uplifting message on a “so darn close” result by the Richard Childress Racing driver

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch has taken to social media to share an inspiring message following his strong performance at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Busch came close to securing a victory but finished fifth place. Samantha expressed her pride in her husband's effort and the entire Richard Childress Racing team in a heartfelt social media post.

Busch is now without a win in 60 races, with his last win coming at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois in 2023. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner tried his best to end that streak in Austin, but Christopher Bell took home the victory. Samantha posted a video on Instagram that included the national anthem and pre-race rituals.

"So darn close for the 🎱 team in COTA but awesome to see the solid day 💪 Let’s keep this momentum rolling to the West Coast ❤️," Samantha wrote on Instagram.

Kyle Busch has had a mixed start to the 2025 season. He began his campaign finishing 15th in the exhibition race at the Bowman Gray Stadium. Things didn't go well for him in the season opener at the Daytona 500 as he finished 34th due to a multi-car wreck. He then bounced back with a strong seventh-place finish at Atlanta earning 30 points.

Busch was looking in good stead ahead of Austin. He led at the Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix 2025 for a race-high 42 laps. He held off Bell's No. 20 Toyota Camry for close to 11 laps. But the JGR driver eventually overtook Busch on Lap 89 with fresher tires. In the final six laps, Busch kept slipping behind ultimately finishing fifth, 5.943 seconds behind Bell.

After the race, Kyle Busch called himself a "butthead" and credited Christopher Bell for taking a clean win in Austin. He talked to NASCAR's Kaitlyn Vincie and took the blame for missing out on a much-needed win at COTA.

"I'll give Christopher (Bell) credit there where credit's due and he ran me really hard and I was a complete butthead.... Just the contact we made with the 20 there between two and three bent the right rear, and it was a completely different race car after that. So, hate it for all the guys and everybody with Rowdy Nation and RCR," Kyle Busch said post-race to NASCAR.

Although, Busch failed to win, Samantha’s message highlights positive takeaways from the race and sets the tone moving forward.

Kyle Busch looking to redeem himself at one of his favourite tracks

With the West Coast swing next on the schedule as the NASCAR Cup Series arrives in Phoenix, Busch and Richard Childress Racing will hope to change their luck at one his favored tracks.

Kyle Busch at the Shriners Childrens 500 2024 led by Ryan Blaney - Source: Imagn

Across his 39 starts at Phoenix, Busch has three wins and 12 top-five finishes. He has an average finish of 11.5 on this track, which is among his eight best courses in the Cup Series. As he looks to regain momentum, all eyes will be on the No. 8 RCR team to capitalize on familiar ground.

