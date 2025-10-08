Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha welcomes NHRA trailblazer to her podcast 

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, shared a new clip from her podcast, Certified Oversharer, on Instagram. The short video featured NHRA Top Fuel driver Ida Zetterström as a guest.

In the clip, Zetterström told a story from a race in Charlotte. Captioning it, Samantha wrote,

“NHRA Top Fuel driver @dragsterfia came to the pod this week to overshare.”

In this clip, The 31-year-old driver talks about an interaction from Charlotte. Someone she possibly didn't know, and couldn't tell since their face was covered, approached her and said,

“I’m here.”

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch's story on Instagram, featuring guest Ida Zetterstorm on her podcast, Certified Oversharer. Source: via Instagram, @samanthabusch

Samantha Busch launched Certified Oversharer in mid-2025. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, and YouTube.

Busch's most recent guest, Ida Zetterström, started racing Junior Dragsters when she was just eight years old. At sixteen, she got her Super Comp Dragster license.

In 2019, she became the first woman to win in the Scandinavian Super Street Bike class, also taking home the championship that same year. The Swedish national has kept breaking records ever since.

In 2020, she became the first woman to run a six-second pass in the Super Street Bike category. In 2021, she completed her Top Fuel license with a 3.862-second run, the fastest licensing pass ever in Europe. A year later, she and her team set a European record at 3.782 seconds and won their first FIA Championship race.

The Stockholm-born driver's biggest year came in 2023 when she won four races and the European Top Fuel Championship. That success led to her debut in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series with JCM Racing in 2024.

“Man plans and God laughs”: Kyle Busch's beau, Samantha, shares the Busch family’s connection with the number seven

In another post, Samantha Busch, the wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, talked about a fun detail from her family’s life. During an Instagram Q&A, she shared that her two kids, Brexton and Lennix, are almost seven years apart in age. She added that the number seven seems to follow the Busch family across generations. She wrote,

“Fun fact, I'm 7 years older than my brother, Kyle is almost 7 years younger than his brother we always said we didn't want our kids 7 years apart. Man plans and God laughs, they are 8 days off of being exactly 7 years apart.” (Source: Samantha Busch/Instagram)

Kyle Busch is seven years younger than his older brother, former Cup Series champion Kurt Busch. Samantha’s brother is also seven years younger than her. Even though Kyle and Samantha didn’t plan to have their kids the same way, the timing worked out almost perfectly.

