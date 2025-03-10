Kyle Busch sends a clear ‘improvement’ message to RCR after the Phoenix showdown

Kyle Busch had a strong race at Phoenix Raceway, finishing in the top 10 with Richard Childress Racing (RCR). He acknowledged the team's improvement with a message on social media, highlighting that they have been consistently pushing for better results.

Ad

The Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway saw Christopher Bell win his third consecutive race in the NASCAR Cup Series. Bell held off Denny Hamlin in a dramatic two-lap shootout to take the checkered flag. Kyle Larson, Josh Berry, and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five.

Kyle Busch finished eighth, crossing the line 1.101 seconds behind Bell. He was part of the top 10 that included William Byron, Alex Bowman, Zane Smith, and Chase Elliott.

Ad

Trending

Busch posted on X, sharing his thoughts on the weekend’s performance. He wrote:

"Another solid weekend by this 🎱 team! Big improvement from last year here. Let’s keep this string of Top 10s going next week at home💪🏻@RCRracing x #zone_partner"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Next up on Kyle Busch’s calendar is the race at Nevada. Next week’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube.

Kyle Busch on Austin Cindric’s Penalty

Kyle Busch has criticized NASCAR’s decision to penalize Austin Cindric with a fine and points deduction instead of a suspension. Cindric was fined $50,000 and docked 50 points for right-hooking Ty Dillon at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), but NASCAR did not suspend him.

Ad

Busch, along with Denny Hamlin, questioned the inconsistency in NASCAR’s penalties. Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR, Busch made it clear that he disagreed with the decision, stating that intent should be the determining factor regardless of the track. He also pointed out that this was not Cindric’s first offense.

During Phoenix Media Day, Busch doubled down on his stance, recalling his own past penalties. He noted that he had faced suspensions for similar incidents and implied that Cindric received a lighter punishment due to his last name.

Ad

"Yeah, I mean, I did it once or twice. Got off with it the first time but definitely not the second time. Sat out a whole weekend, two more races the other time. That's not his (Austin Cindric’s) first offense, I don’t know if it’s his second offense." he said.

"Like I said, some guys get off based on what their last name is," he added.

Ad

Busch has previously served suspensions for similar actions and referenced Bubba Wallace’s past penalties as well. He believes that NASCAR should apply consistent discipline, regardless of the driver.

Busch has shown strong form this season. He led 42 laps at COTA, but Christopher Bell ultimately took the win. As the 2025 season progresses, Busch remains focused on taking his first cup series win of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback