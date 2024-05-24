Kyle Larson admits to getting worried about one aspect of his double attempt

Kyle Larson is worried that the weather in Indianapolis might not be ideal for him to make his debut attempt at the Indy 500 and then fly to Concord, North Carolina, for this year's Coca-Cola 600. While there is only a 30% chance of rain in Concord, any delay in the 108th running of the Indy 500 could leave Mr. Rick Hendrick with some difficult decisions to make.

According to the Autoweek, there is an 80% chance of rain and frequent thunderstorms in central Indiana on Sunday. If the IndyCar race gets delayed to Sunday afternoon, Larson will perhaps have no option but to rush to Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday night's crown jewel event.

Unfortunately, nobody can predict the weather. Therefore, Kyle Larson is not sure how things will go for him on Sunday. In a recent conversation with Bob Pockrass, he reflected on the same.

"You can look at the weather forecast and get worried now. I don't know anything...I have no answers for you guys as far as decisions and all that," he said. "I don't think anybody really does at this point. It just probably has to come down to game-time decisions...hopefully the weather gods work out for us and we can get both races in."

Expand Tweet

Team owner Rick Hendrick doesn't want Larson to lose this opportunity just to get to the ROVAL on time.

"It would be very hard. It would be very tough,” Hendrick said via wcnc.com. “Would be very disappointing because of all the effort that everyone has put in. We’ve got a tremendous amount of folks there at Indy, and he’s in such a good position, it would be extremely hard."

Kyle Larson is expected to start fifth in the joint venture between Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports.

Kyle Larson surprised after exceeding his expectations at practice

Kyle Larson feels he will have no difficulty in transitioning from his Indy ride to his number 5 Chevrolet Camaro, ZL1. After having made practice laps in his IndyCar, he spoke to Pockrass and expressed surprise at how smoothly everything went.

"I was really happy with how it all went," said the former Cup Series champion. "I was surprised at how quickly I felt like I got up to speed. Because basically that was a new racetrack I've never been to before."

"Last year it had the old pavement and all that...this year, new pavement and it raced completely different. I felt pretty good about things. So I would imagine Charlotte would be fine," he added.

Rick Hendrick, too, is confident in his driver. In an interview with NASCAR, the 74-year-old automotive tycoon said,

"If he’s nervous, he doesn’t show it too much. He just believes in his ability. Once he gets in the car and gets comfortable, he wants to race.”

Currently, Kyle Larson sits at the top of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings with 486 points to his credit.