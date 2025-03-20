Kyle Larson on the brink of matching Martin Truex Jr. in NASCAR feat

Kyle Larson is closing in on a major NASCAR milestone. Thanks to his impressive 2024 season, Larson is now just two stage wins away from tying Martin Truex Jr.’s all-time record for the most stage wins in the NASCAR Cup Series.

At the end of the 2024 season, Martin Truex Jr. held the record for the most stage wins in NASCAR Cup Series history. Now, Kyle Larson has positioned himself to match that achievement. He’s now racked up 64 career stage wins, sitting only two behind Truex’s long-standing mark of 66.

Larson’s stats last season were staggering. He led the series with six wins, 12 stage wins, 15 top-five finishes, and five poles. He also led 1700 laps — an incredible 633 more than the second-placed Denny Hamlin — and acquired the most stage points, 312.

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been one of Larson’s strongest tracks. He’s led a track-record 626 laps in Cup races there and has six stage wins over his last seven races at the Florida Oval. Twice, he’s swept both stages in a single race at Homestead. Last year, while battling Ryan Blaney for the lead with 13 laps to go, Larson made an aggressive move to squeeze past the former and Austin Dillon, only to spin himself out and finish 13th.

In 2023, Larson’s race ended early when he collided with sand barrels at pit road entry while trying to avoid Blaney’s slowing car. His only Cup win at Homestead came in 2022, when he led 199 of 267 laps.

This weekend, Larson will attempt to compete in all three major NASCAR races at Homestead — Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series. Talking to NBC Sports he shared,

"I feel like every time I go there, you leave there disappointed because you feel like you had the best car … and just things don’t work out," Larson said. "But I love the track, and that’s why I wanted to run all three race this weekend."

If he wins all three, he’ll join Kyle Busch as the only driver to sweep a triple-header weekend. Busch pulled this off in 2010 and 2017 at Bristol.

Kyle Larson’s Sprint Car team, Kyle Larson Racing

Kyle Larson co-owned Larson Marks Racing with Justin Marks, a team founded in 2013 that competed in World of Outlaws sprint car events. In 2017, Larson became the sole owner of the team, renaming it Kyle Larson Racing (KLR). Marks stayed on in an advisory role, while Paul Silva was brought in as general manager. The team quickly became famous, winning over 40 sprint car and midget races.

Shane Stewart drove for the team early on, winning races like the 2015 Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway and finishing second in the World of Outlaws. He left in 2018, and rookie Carson Macedo took over, winning the Rookie of the Year title in 2019 with five wins to his credit.

Larson himself raced for KLR in midget events, wining the Turkey Night Grand Prix and finally clinching the Chili Bowl Nationals title in 2020. Notably, he defended that victory in 2021.

Unfortunately, KLR shut down at the end of 2020, with Larson citing financial struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic. Reflecting on his decision to take over ownership in 2017, Larson had said (via World of Outlaws),

"I am excited to make this change and take over the reins of the sprint car team. We have been very successful the past four seasons … It was always the plan for me to move to the forefront of our ownership group and the time is right to make this a natural step."

Despite KLR shutting down, Kyle Larson has continued to compete in dirt racing. He participated in marquee events like the Chili Bowl Nationals and Knoxville Nationals and has secured victories in both the events.

