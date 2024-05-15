Kyle Larson to opt for informal debrief with $110M-worth Kevin Harvick ahead of All-Star qualifying race

Kyle Larson will carry out an informal debrief with the NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick. It will take place ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend.

Former NASCAR driver Harvick is set to come out of retirement as a substitute driver for Hendrick Motorsports, piloting the #5 Chevy for the All-Star practice race on Saturday. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver hung his helmet in 2023 after a two-decade-long career. However, his retirement stint didn't last for long when Rick Hendrick asked the 2014 Cup Series Champion to be a stand-by driver at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The 2021 Cup Series Champion Larson is currently in Indianapolis for the Indy 500 practice and qualifying to attempt the "double duty" at Indianapolis and Charlotte Motor Speedway later this month. However, Larson will be seen in action for the All-Star final race on Sunday but would require a debrief from the $110 Million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) Harvick and the #5 team's crew chief before the main event.

In a conversation with Bob Pockrass, Larson mentioned that no official debrief has been confirmed with Harvick, and in a couple of days he would personally ask Harvick about any insights.

"I don't have a time that I've heard about debriefing with Kevin, but I figured I was just going to shoot in some text messages after practice and all that, just to see kind of what he thought of things and his experience. Then I think I have my own meeting with Cliff and our team on Saturday at some point, potentially. I'm sure that's what I'll kind of learn on, learn about how everything's going and changes that they'll make to the car, what they thought of the tire and track surface and all that. So yeah, I'm going to catch up more later towards the weekend," Larson said.

Kevin Harvick's response to being called as a stand-by driver for Kyle Larson at the All-Star practice

NASCAR driver turned commentator Kevin Harvick was in a conversation with Kyle Larson where Larson expressed his thoughts in a jovial manner about replacement for the All-Star practice at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

"We've been trying to find drivers and stuff to replace me in the seat for practice. We looked at lots of resumes, and unfortunately Clint [Bowyer]'s didn't make the cut, so we decided to go with Kevin Harvick." Larson said. (0:02)

In that discussion, Harvick humorously recounted the conversation with Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports in his return behind the steering wheel of a Next-gen car driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro.

Harvick said:

"There's not very many phone calls that are going to say, 'Hey, you know, Delana, I'm going to go and get back in a car,' but Rick [Hendrick] called a couple of days ago and said, 'Hey, I need a favor,' and I know when a conversation starts like that, usually you have to say yes. I appreciate you guys calling. It's going to be fun." (0:39)

