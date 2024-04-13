"Like LeBron winning against 8th graders"; "Let the younger drivers drive": NASCAR fans react to Kyle Busch's NASCAR truck win in Texas

NASCAR kicked off its visit to Texas Motor Speedway this Friday with the SpeedyCash.com 250, which saw Cup Series regular Kyle Busch blitz the field and finish in P1 during the 250-mile-long event. The Richard Childress Racing driver has not had the best of starts to the 2024 season in the Cup Series.

However, Kyle Busch keeps on proving his ability behind the wheel as the former Cup Series champion managed to keep Corey Heim, Christian Eckes, and Nick Sanchez at bay during the final stages of the race on Friday.

Despite not being able to visit Victory Lane yet in the highest echelon of the sport this year, Busch's victory was enough of a reminder for fans to keep a lookout for him as the #8 crew at RCR up their game.

Meanwhile, NASCAR fans reacted to the Las Vegas native's win in their own way on social media, with some not pleased with Busch:

"Kinda like Lebron winning a basketball game against a bunch of 8th graders… but ok"

Expand Tweet

"Why don’t you race in cups and win there. Tired of seeing you race trucks. Let the younger drivers drive. Or just retire from the cup series since you can’t win there."

Expand Tweet

Several others on X also spoke similarly of Kyle Busch's Friday victory:

"Another impressive win for a Cup champion two decades into racing at the top level against teenagers trying to start their careers" wrote one fan.

"Can’t get a cup win in 2024, might as well go elsewhere to do it" chimed in another.

"This race sucks," rued another fan.

It remains to be seen how well Kyle Busch manages to run during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway tomorrow.

Nick Sanchez elaborates on what he needed to clinch victory over Kyle Busch on Friday

NASCAR Truck Series regular Nick Sanchez finished in P3 behind Kyle Busch and Corey Heim during the 2024 SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway. The 22-year-old driver elaborated after the 250-mile-long event on what he would have needed during the race to defeat Cup Series veteran Busch on the track.

He spoke about the same in a post race interview with Bob Pockrass and said:

"Honestly, it was so track position orientated, I was going to really need the #11 and the #7 to screw up. I kind of lost position every restart and the last one I was able to gain it all back so I probably was one restart away from contending."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series race at the venue goes live tomorrow at 3:00 pm ET.