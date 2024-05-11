"Like him but he shouldn’t be in trucks"; "Ford robbed again" - NASCAR fans react to Ross Chastain's Darlington Truck victory

Ross Chastain claimed his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory of 2024 after an overtime restart as a part-time driver for Niece Motorsports.

The #45 Chevy driver took advantage of a late caution and got ahead of Ty Majeski, driving the #98 Ford on the 149th lap. As a manufacturer, Ford missed an opportunity to secure its maiden win of the 2024 season.

However, the #98 Majeski's team helped him retain the lead after the overtime restart where the ThorSport Racing driver Majeski decided to take the front row's outer lane. In contrast, Chastain took the inside and made all the difference. Majeski then crossed the checkered flag at P5.

Expand Tweet

The NASCAR fans on X (formerly Twitter) were full of mixed feelings regarding the triumph by Ross Chastain, the full-time Cup Series driver for Trackhouse racing at Darlington this Sunday (May 10) for the Truck Series race.

Many fans shared their opinion of part-time Truck Series drivers spoiling the race for the full-timers of Truck:

"Like him but he shouldn’t be in trucks ruined a regulars chance to win," said a fan.

Expand Tweet

"STOP LETTING CUP DRIVERS RACE IN THE LOWER SERIES! Geezus," another fan tweeted.

Another user had a strong opinion regarding the same:

"NO Cup drivers should be allowed in the truck series," said the fan.

Whereas other NASCAR fans on X felt for Ford for missing their first win of the season yet again.

"Ford robbed again lmfao," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

While another fan said:

"Ford fumbles yet again lmao,"

"Just when we thought Ford was bout to get a win. Nope Ford doesn’t get a win," said another user.

The 31-year-old Chastain beat Nick Sachez by 0.315 seconds to clinch the victory. Ben Rhodes, the defending Truck Series champion, finished third. Christian Eckes, who finished fourth, retained his top spot. The less fortunate Ty Majeski, according to fans, finished in fifth place.

Darlington marks the first win for Ross Chastain in Truck since 2022

The rain-delayed Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway witnessed an overtime restart where Ross Chastain of Niece Motorsports emerged victorious.

The #45 Chevy Silverado driver only led three laps, but were the ones that mattered the most. The Alva, Florida native, got his first Truck Series win since Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2022.

In a post-race interview, Chastain said:

"A watermelon farmer just won Darlington and for everything this means for Niece Motorsports and five years ago to the day that we won our first race."

Darlington marked the fifth career win in the Truck series for the "Watermelon farmer". Chastain was a generational watermelon farmer before turning to race full-time.