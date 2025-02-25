“Long awaited Cup win is gonna feed families” - Fans react as Kyle Busch extends remarkable ‘22 years’ NASCAR streak after Atlanta Truck race  

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently shared his emotions after bagging a record 67th NASCAR Truck Series win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With this triumph, the Richard Childress Racing driver extended his exceptional winning streak of scoring a win for the past 22 years in all NASCAR touring series.

Busch, who also boasts 63 Cup Series wins, continued his ever-growing Truck race dominance with a photo-finish race, driving the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports, at the Georgian track. Following the Atlanta weekend, the Las Vegas native shared a post on X and wrote:

"22 years straight of @NASCAR W’s🏆."

While the 39-year-old driver went back-to-back with a Truck win at Atlanta, he still needs to regain his momentum in NASCAR's premier division with the No. 8 Chevrolet machine of Richard Childress-owned organization. This led to a fan of the sport commenting on Busch's dry spell by writing:

"The long awaited Cup win is gonna feed families!"

Meanwhile, another NASCAR fan chimed in and said:

"Here’s hoping the long awaited cup win is just around the corner 🙏🐐"

Another fan added:

"Never a doubt in my mind. You are the reigning GOAT."

Here are a few more reactions by fans to Kyle Busch's post on X.

"And many more to come 👊," a fan wrote.

"G.O.A.T STATUS!! 🏁×22 and 🏆🏆×2 KFB! #RowdyNation stand up!" second fan added.

"YESSIR WR NEED A W IN THE CUP SERIES," third fan said.

A day after the Atlanta Truck race, Kyle Busch wheeled in the No. 8 Chevy for the second race of the Cup Series season and finished in the top 10. Not the result the 63-time Cup race winner hoped for but certainly a move upwards after a DNF at Daytona 500.

Kyle Busch exudes optimism after challenging 2024 NASCAR campaign amid RCR's growth

Last year, Kyle Busch made headlines for breaking his historic streak of winning at least a single race every season since his NASCAR Cup Series debut. Busch, who debuted with Richard Childress Racing in 2023, won three races in the first 15 races of the season. However, he failed to carry the momentum last season.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio ahead of the season-inaugural race at Daytona, Busch expressed his thoughts on the team's progress as they proceed this year.

'There are places where we still need to really work on our program and be better. I feel like hopefully the hires that we made over the off-season with some of the people from SHR that are over there now are going to be able to help us, progress and get us to where we want to be each and every week. Pit road is a big deal as well," Busch said [0:18 onwrds].

With two superspeedway races under the books, Kyle Busch will return to action for the road course race at Circuit of the Americas on March 2.

