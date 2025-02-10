“My Super Bowl right here; It's the men’s turn”: Fan pumped as NASCAR unveils new Daytona 500 promotional video 

Fans were hyped after NASCAR dropped a new Daytona 500 promo video on Monday, February 10. The sport’s biggest and most famous race is set to take place this week and mark the start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The 67th running of the 'Great American Race' race at Daytona International Speedway will start on February 16 at 2:30 pm ET. FOX will broadcast the race live for the 18th straight year. NASCAR shared a promotional video clip of the Daytona 500 on X after the conclusion of the NFL season with the caption:

"We'll take it from here. #Daytona500"

Expand Tweet

Trending

NASCAR fans on social media shared their excitement for the 'real main event' after football's most eagerly anticipated clash.

"It’s about time! MY Super Bowl right here!" wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

"They boys had their fun. Now it's the men's turn," replied another.

"Now the real main event can get underway…" wrote another.

The Daytona 500 is the first of the long list of races in the Cup Series 2025 season.

"Sunday, Funday is Back!" wrote one fan.

"This annual tweet is my favorite Super Bowl tradition," replied another.

"Finally now it’s time for real men to compete," commented another.

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, last year’s winner will return to defend his title while Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Tyler Reddick will try to take home the Harley J. Earl Trophy for the first time.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in 2023 with JTG Daugherty Racing. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin is a three-time (2016, 2019, and 2020) Daytona 500 winner.

NASCAR's 2025 Daytona 500 grand marshal announced

Anthony Mackie will be the grand marshal for the 2025 Daytona 500. The Captain America and Avengers actor will kick off the race with "Drivers, start your engines!" live on FOX. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took the same role at Daytona International Speedway last year.

The Daytona 500 covers 200 laps and 500 miles on the 2.5-mile oval. The qualifying session for the race will begin on Wednesday, February 12 and the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races the following day on February 13. Grammy Award-winning rapper, Pitbull will also perform during the pre-race show.

Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves will make his NASCAR debut at the Daytona with Trackhouse Racing's No. 91 Chevrolet. Thanks to NASCAR's new Open Exemption Provisional, he is the only open team driver with a guaranteed spot if he fails to qualify.

Before the main race, the Truck Series opener will take place on February 14, the ARCA Menards Series race at noon on February 15, and the Xfinity Series opener later that day. The race will air on FOX and is available for streaming on FoxSports.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback