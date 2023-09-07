NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The Hollywood Casino 400 marks the 28th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the second playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 3 pm ET on Sunday, September 10, at the Kansas Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will compete over 267 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 23rd annual Hollywood Casino 400 hosted by the Kansas Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.5-mile-long qua-oval shaped track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.

The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 2001 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Heading to the Kansas Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin stands at the top of the odds table at +450 to win Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. Hamlin has scored four wins at the track.

Regular season points champion Martin Truex Jr. and last week’s winner Kyle Larson hold the second-highest odds at +550 to claim the race.

They are followed by William Byron at +750, Tyler Reddick at +900, and Christopher Bell at +900 in the top-five highest odds.

Bubba Wallace Jr., the defending champion of the event, is coming into the race with the sixth-highest odds at +1200.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400

Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Kansas Speedway:

Denny Hamlin, +450 Martin Truex Jr., +550 Kyle Larson, +550 William Byron, +750 Tyler Reddick, +900 Christopher Bell, +900 Bubba Wallace, +1200 Kyle Busch, +1400 Ross Chastain, +1600 Chris Buescher, +1600 Kevin Harvick, +2000 Ryan Blaney, +2200 Joey Logano, +2200 Chase Elliott, +2200 Brad Keselowski, +2200 Alex Bowman, +3000 Ty Gibbs, +3500 Daniel Suarez, +8000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000 Erik Jones, +15000 Michael McDowell, +25000 Chase Briscoe, +25000 Carson Hocevar, +25000 Austin Dillon, +25000 Aric Almirola, +25000 A.J. Allmendinger, +25000 Ryan Preece, +40000 Justin Haley, +40000 Austin Cindric, +40000 Harrison Burton, +50000 Corey Lajoie, +50000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Sheldon Creed, +100000 JJ Yeley, +100000 Cole Custer, +100000

The live telecast of 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.