NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 07, 2023 23:08 IST
Hollywood Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

The Hollywood Casino 400 marks the 28th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the second playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 3 pm ET on Sunday, September 10, at the Kansas Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will compete over 267 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 23rd annual Hollywood Casino 400 hosted by the Kansas Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.5-mile-long qua-oval shaped track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.

The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 2001 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Heading to the Kansas Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin stands at the top of the odds table at +450 to win Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. Hamlin has scored four wins at the track.

Regular season points champion Martin Truex Jr. and last week’s winner Kyle Larson hold the second-highest odds at +550 to claim the race.

They are followed by William Byron at +750, Tyler Reddick at +900, and Christopher Bell at +900 in the top-five highest odds.

Bubba Wallace Jr., the defending champion of the event, is coming into the race with the sixth-highest odds at +1200.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400

Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. Denny Hamlin, +450
  2. Martin Truex Jr., +550
  3. Kyle Larson, +550
  4. William Byron, +750
  5. Tyler Reddick, +900
  6. Christopher Bell, +900
  7. Bubba Wallace, +1200
  8. Kyle Busch, +1400
  9. Ross Chastain, +1600
  10. Chris Buescher, +1600
  11. Kevin Harvick, +2000
  12. Ryan Blaney, +2200
  13. Joey Logano, +2200
  14. Chase Elliott, +2200
  15. Brad Keselowski, +2200
  16. Alex Bowman, +3000
  17. Ty Gibbs, +3500
  18. Daniel Suarez, +8000
  19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000
  20. Erik Jones, +15000
  21. Michael McDowell, +25000
  22. Chase Briscoe, +25000
  23. Carson Hocevar, +25000
  24. Austin Dillon, +25000
  25. Aric Almirola, +25000
  26. A.J. Allmendinger, +25000
  27. Ryan Preece, +40000
  28. Justin Haley, +40000
  29. Austin Cindric, +40000
  30. Harrison Burton, +50000
  31. Corey Lajoie, +50000
  32. Ty Dillon, +100000
  33. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  34. Sheldon Creed, +100000
  35. JJ Yeley, +100000
  36. Cole Custer, +100000

The live telecast of 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

