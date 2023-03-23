NASCAR 2023: Prize money for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

After five action-packed race weekends in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Austin, Texas, for another thriller, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Sunday's (March 26) race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at the Circuit of the Americas. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 231-mile race at the 3.426-mile-long road course.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix can be enjoyed live on FOX, FOX Sports app, Peacock, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

All drivers across NASCAR's top-three national series will be competing for monetary incentives this weekend. This year, the Cup Series race in Texas boasts a prize pool of $9,294,829 while the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races will reward drivers with $1,695,270, and $740,517, respectively.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass announced that the prize money is up for grabs in Austin, Texas, across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. He wrote:

“COTA purses (includes all payouts for all positions, the per-race for competing and three-year performance historical payouts to all charter teams, contributions from this race to season-ending points fund, etc.): Cup: $9,294,829 Xfinity: $1,695,270 Truck: $740,517.”

The NASCAR Cup Series action in Austin, Texas, will begin with practice at 2:05 pm ET on March 24. It will be followed by qualifying the next day at 11:30 am ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix?

Heading to the Circuit of the Americas, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. The 2021 Cup champion has odds of 13-2 to win Sunday's race, according to CBS Sports.

The defending winners of the event, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch have the second-highest betting odds of 8-1. They are followed by Tyler Reddick (10-1), A.J. Allmendinger (12-1), William Byron (12-1), Christopher Bell (15-1), and Daniel Suarez (15-1).

Joey Logano, who secured his first win of the season last week, is coming off a 25-1 to claim his second back-to-back win of the 2023 season.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 26.

