NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

After 14 action-packed points races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Madison, Illinois, for another thriller - the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Sunday (June 4)’s race is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at World Wide Technology Raceway. All the drivers who will take the field will be racing to win the Enjoy Illinois 300.

World Wide Technology Raceway is a 1.25-mile-long oval track consisting of 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 9 degrees in 3 and 4.

Enjoy Illinois 300 can be watched live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. The race will kick off on June 4 at 3:30 pm ET. All the participating drivers who will take part this weekend will be racing for monetary incentives this weekend.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Illinois has a prize pool of $7,425,976. The Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series will reward drivers with $1,376,231 and $738,514, respectively.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed on Twitter the total prize money pool that is up for grabs in Illinois across the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. He wrote:

“Purses for WWTR Gateway (Cup, trucks) & Portland (Xfinity), includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, per-race Cup payouts based on participation and charter performance history, etc.: Cup: $7,425,976 Xfin: $1,376,231 Truck: $738,514”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses for WWTR Gateway (Cup, trucks) & Portland (Xfinity), includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, per-race Cup payouts based on participation and charter performance history, etc.:



Cup: $7,425,976



Xfin: $1,376,231



Truck: $738,514 Purses for WWTR Gateway (Cup, trucks) & Portland (Xfinity), includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, per-race Cup payouts based on participation and charter performance history, etc.:Cup: $7,425,976Xfin: $1,376,231Truck: $738,514

NASCAR Cup Series action in Madison, Illinois, will begin with practice at 10:00 am ET on Saturday, June 3. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 10:45 am ET and conclude with main event on Sunday. Both the practice and qualifying can be watched live on FS1 and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Enjoy Illinois 300?

Heading to World Wide Technology Raceway, three-time winner of the season Kyle Larson occupies the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 600-mile race. He has odds of 4-1 to win Sunday's 300-mile race, according to cbssports.com.

William Byron holds the second-highest odds at 11-2 to win his fourth race of the season. Three drivers like Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. are all tied at 8-1 odds to win on Sunday. They are followed by Joey Logano (the defending winner of the event) at 10-1 and Christopher Bell at 11-1 in the top-five highest odds.

They are followed by Ryan Blaney (12-1), Kyle Busch (12-1), Ross Chastain (13-1), Tyler Reddick (15-1), and Chase Briscoe (25-1).

Catch the NACSAR Cup Series in action at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 4.

Poll : 0 votes