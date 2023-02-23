Create

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 23, 2023 21:11 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Auto Club Speedway during Sunday’s Pala Casino 400. The venue will host the second race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the two-mile-long, low-banked, D-shaped oval superspeedway will host the Cup race for the 33rd time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track this weekend and compete in over 200 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2023 NASCAR Pala Casino 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup event at Auto Club Speedway:

Saturday, February 25, 2022

Pala Casino 400 practice: High 42°, Low 39°, Showers with heavy rain but lightening up by the evening, and an 80% chance of rain.

Pala Casino 400 qualifying: High 42°, Low 39°, Showers with heavy rain but lightening up by the evening and an 80% chance of rain.

Sunday, February 26, 2022

Pala Casino 400 main race: High 53°, Low 40°, mostly cloudy, and a 5% chance of rain.

Fontana(ET)Sat-FS112:05-Xfinity p&q1:30-NASCAR Race Hub2:05-Cup p&q4-NASCAR RaceDay5-Xfinity race 35-35-80Sun2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2:30-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3:30-FOX-Cup race 65-65-70NWSSat: 40s, 80% rain day; 55% after 4p PTSun: 40s, 5%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Pala Casino 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid, which is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch an action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Auto Club Speedway on February 26, at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

