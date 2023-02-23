NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Auto Club Speedway during Sunday’s Pala Casino 400. The venue will host the second race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the two-mile-long, low-banked, D-shaped oval superspeedway will host the Cup race for the 33rd time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track this weekend and compete in over 200 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2023 NASCAR Pala Casino 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup event at Auto Club Speedway:

Saturday, February 25, 2022

Pala Casino 400 practice: High 42°, Low 39°, Showers with heavy rain but lightening up by the evening, and an 80% chance of rain.

Pala Casino 400 qualifying: High 42°, Low 39°, Showers with heavy rain but lightening up by the evening and an 80% chance of rain.

Sunday, February 26, 2022

Pala Casino 400 main race: High 53°, Low 40°, mostly cloudy, and a 5% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Fontana

(ET)



Sat-FS1

12:05-Xfinity p&q

1:30-NASCAR Race Hub

2:05-Cup p&q

4-NASCAR RaceDay

5-Xfinity race 35-35-80



Sun

2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2:30-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay

3:30-FOX-Cup race 65-65-70



NWS

Sat: 40s, 80% rain day; 55% after 4p PT

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Pala Casino 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid, which is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch an action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Auto Club Speedway on February 26, at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

