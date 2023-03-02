NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. The venue will host the third race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long asphalt intermediate speedway will host the Pennzoil 400 for the 26th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track this weekend to compete in over 267 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2023 NASCAR Pennzoil 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Pennzoil 400 practice: High 61°, Low 39°, partly cloudy, and 1% chance of rain.

Pennzoil 400 qualifying: High 61°, Low 39°, partly cloudy, and 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Pennzoil 400 main race: High 59°, Low 39°, partly cloudy, and a 2% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Vegas

(ET)



Fri-FS1

4:35-Truck p&q

6-NASCAR Race Hub

6:35-Xfinity p&q

9-Truck race 30-30-74



Sat-FS1

1:35-(FS2-1:30-2, then FS1)-Cup p&q

3:30-NASCAR RaceDay

4:30-Xfinity race 45-45-110



Sun

2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

3-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay

3:30-FOX-Cup race 80-85-102



NWS: 50-60s, 0%rain Vegas(ET)Fri-FS14:35-Truck p&q6-NASCAR Race Hub6:35-Xfinity p&q9-Truck race 30-30-74Sat-FS11:35-(FS2-1:30-2, then FS1)-Cup p&q3:30-NASCAR RaceDay4:30-Xfinity race 45-45-110Sun2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay3-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3:30-FOX-Cup race 80-85-102NWS: 50-60s, 0%rain

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Pennzoil 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid, which is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 -Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch an action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5, at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

Poll : 0 votes