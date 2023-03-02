Create

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 02, 2023 13:42 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. The venue will host the third race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long asphalt intermediate speedway will host the Pennzoil 400 for the 26th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track this weekend to compete in over 267 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

ICYMI: Pennzoil 400 weekend schedule!📆 bit.ly/pz400schedule https://t.co/3EKRZ44IKb

Weather forecast for 2023 NASCAR Pennzoil 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Pennzoil 400 practice: High 61°, Low 39°, partly cloudy, and 1% chance of rain.

Pennzoil 400 qualifying: High 61°, Low 39°, partly cloudy, and 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Pennzoil 400 main race: High 59°, Low 39°, partly cloudy, and a 2% chance of rain.

Vegas(ET)Fri-FS14:35-Truck p&q6-NASCAR Race Hub6:35-Xfinity p&q9-Truck race 30-30-74Sat-FS11:35-(FS2-1:30-2, then FS1)-Cup p&q3:30-NASCAR RaceDay4:30-Xfinity race 45-45-110Sun2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay3-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3:30-FOX-Cup race 80-85-102NWS: 50-60s, 0%rain

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Pennzoil 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid, which is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 -Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch an action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5, at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Diptanil Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...