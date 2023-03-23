NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for this weekend’s scheduled races at Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Circuit of the Americas including Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The venue will host the sixth race of the 2023 Cup Series season and the first road course event.

This weekend, the 3.426-mile road course will host the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix for the third time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 39 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 68 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 231 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Circuit of the Americas:

Saturday, March 25, 2023

XPEL 225: High 80°, Low 53°, mostly sunny, and 10% chance of rain.

Pit Boss 250: High 80°, Low 53°, mostly sunny, and 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 26, 2023

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: High 81°, Low 57°, partly sunny, and 10% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The 2023 iteration of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is set to see a total of 39 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Jordan Taylor #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Jenson Button #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Conor Daly (i) #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #91 - Kimi Räikkönen #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live from the Circuit of the Americas on March 26 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

