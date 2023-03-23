Create

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for this weekend’s scheduled races at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 23, 2023 21:08 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix
NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Circuit of the Americas including Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The venue will host the sixth race of the 2023 Cup Series season and the first road course event.

This weekend, the 3.426-mile road course will host the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix for the third time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 39 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 68 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 231 miles in total.

To Texas we go 🤠 @NASCARatCOTA https://t.co/xKIOQWIgvk

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Circuit of the Americas:

Saturday, March 25, 2023

XPEL 225: High 80°, Low 53°, mostly sunny, and 10% chance of rain.

Pit Boss 250: High 80°, Low 53°, mostly sunny, and 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 26, 2023

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: High 81°, Low 57°, partly sunny, and 10% chance of rain.

COTA(ET)Fri2:05-(FS1-8p)-Cup prac4:30-(FS1-9p)Truck p&q6:30-FS1-Xfin p&qSat-FS111:30-Cup q12:30-NASCAR RaceDay1:30-Truck race 12-14-164-RaceDay5-Xfin race 14-16-16Sun2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay3-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3:30-FOX-Cup race-15-15-38NWS:80s,10% rain (50%Fri am)

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The 2023 iteration of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is set to see a total of 39 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Jordan Taylor
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Jenson Button
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #50 - Conor Daly (i)
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #78 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  37. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  38. #91 - Kimi Räikkönen
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live from the Circuit of the Americas on March 26 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

Edited by Arshit Garg
