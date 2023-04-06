NASCAR 2023: What is the purse size for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

After seven action-packed race weekends in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Bristol, Tennessee, for another thriller, the Food City Dirt Race.

Sunday's (April 9) race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at the Bristol Motor Speedway. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 133.25-mile race at the 0.533-mile short dirt track.

NASCAR @NASCAR It’s going to be a fun weekend on the dirt at @ItsBristolBaby It’s going to be a fun weekend on the dirt at @ItsBristolBaby. https://t.co/0Gvez20bRN

The Food City Dirt Race can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock, and PRN. The race will kick off on April 9 at 7:00 pm ET.

All the drivers of both the Cup and Xfinity Series will be competing for monetary incentives this weekend. This year, the Cup Series race in Bristol boasts a prize pool of $7,808,640 and the Xfinity Series race will reward drivers with $738,461.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass announced that the prize money is up for grabs in Bristol, Tennessee, across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Bristol dirt weekend (includes all payouts, all positions and includes per-race and historical per-race payouts to charter teams): Cup: $7,808,640 Truck: $738,461.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses for Bristol dirt weekend (includes all payouts, all positions and includes per-race and historical per-race payouts to charter teams):



Cup: $7,808,640



Truck: $738,461 Purses for Bristol dirt weekend (includes all payouts, all positions and includes per-race and historical per-race payouts to charter teams):Cup: $7,808,640Truck: $738,461

The NASCAR Cup Series action in Bristol, Tennessee, will begin with two practice sessions at 6:35 pm ET and 8:32 pm ET, respectively on Friday (April 7). It will be followed by four qualifying races of 15 laps each on Saturday (April 8).

The practice session will be telecast on FS1 while qualifying sessions will be telecast on FS2 and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Food City Dirt Race?

Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. The former Cup champion has odds of +550 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Nation.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick has the second-highest odds of +600, followed by Christopher Bell at +650. Three drivers – William Byron, Joey Logano, and Chase Briscoe are tied at +1000 for the fourth-highest odds in the odds table.

They are followed by Kyle Busch (+1200), Ryan Blaney (+1500), Ross Chastain (+1500), and Denny Hamlin (+1800).

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 9.

Poll : 0 votes