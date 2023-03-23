NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas?

The Circuit of the Americas is all set to host NASCAR's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend. The sixth race of the season kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, in a 231-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Austin, Texas, the Circuit of the Americas is a road course with a 3.426-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 2012 and features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course.

Apart from making sole appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races this weekend.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, March 24, at 2:05 pm ET on FS1.

This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 11:30 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Circuit of the Americas on Twitter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying orders for COTA. All 39 Cup cars make field. 42 Xfinity entries for 38 spots (33 on speed, five owners pts but final spot for past champ or 2022-23 winner). 39 truck entries for 36 spots (31 on speed, five provisionals with one PC). Top-5 each group to final round. Qualifying orders for COTA. All 39 Cup cars make field. 42 Xfinity entries for 38 spots (33 on speed, five owners pts but final spot for past champ or 2022-23 winner). 39 truck entries for 36 spots (31 on speed, five provisionals with one PC). Top-5 each group to final round. https://t.co/IkChe1oWrD

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Conor Daly leading Group A and Kimi Raikkonen leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Conor Daly - 39.950 Josh Bilicki - 37.650 Jenson Button - 32.700 William Byron - 29.450 Kyle Larson - 28.800 Aric Almirola - 27.150 Ty Dillon - 26.200 Chris Buescher - 23.250 Kevin Harvick - 21.200 Daniel Suarez - 19.500 Noah Gragson - 18.500 Erik Jones - 15.550 AJ Allmendinger - 14.250 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 13.450 Ty Gibbs - 11.750 Ryan Blaney - 9.600 Denny Hamlin - 8.300 Christopher Bell - 7.450 Brad Keselowski - 5.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Kimi Raikkonen - 61.650 Jimmie Johnson - 39.600 Jordan Taylor - 34.550 Harrison Burton - 32.300 Justin Haley - 29.300 Ryan Preece - 28.500 Cody Ware - 26.350 Bubba Wallace - 24.050 Chase Briscoe - 22.600 Austin Dillon - 21.150 Michael McDowell - 18.750 Todd Gilliland - 17.700 Alex Bowman - 14.900 Martin Truex Jr. - 14.000 Austin Cindric - 13.400 Tyler Reddick - 10.600 Kyle Busch - 9.450 Ross Chastain - 7.700 Corey LaJoie - 7.350 Joey Logano - 5.500

Catch all teams and drivers at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.

