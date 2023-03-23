Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas?

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 23, 2023 18:53 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix
NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix

The Circuit of the Americas is all set to host NASCAR's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend. The sixth race of the season kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, in a 231-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Austin, Texas, the Circuit of the Americas is a road course with a 3.426-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 2012 and features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course.

To Texas we go 🤠

Apart from making sole appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races this weekend.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, March 24, at 2:05 pm ET on FS1.

This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 11:30 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Circuit of the Americas on Twitter.

Qualifying orders for COTA. All 39 Cup cars make field. 42 Xfinity entries for 38 spots (33 on speed, five owners pts but final spot for past champ or 2022-23 winner). 39 truck entries for 36 spots (31 on speed, five provisionals with one PC). Top-5 each group to final round.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Conor Daly leading Group A and Kimi Raikkonen leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Conor Daly - 39.950
  2. Josh Bilicki - 37.650
  3. Jenson Button - 32.700
  4. William Byron - 29.450
  5. Kyle Larson - 28.800
  6. Aric Almirola - 27.150
  7. Ty Dillon - 26.200
  8. Chris Buescher - 23.250
  9. Kevin Harvick - 21.200
  10. Daniel Suarez - 19.500
  11. Noah Gragson - 18.500
  12. Erik Jones - 15.550
  13. AJ Allmendinger - 14.250
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 13.450
  15. Ty Gibbs - 11.750
  16. Ryan Blaney - 9.600
  17. Denny Hamlin - 8.300
  18. Christopher Bell - 7.450
  19. Brad Keselowski - 5.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Kimi Raikkonen - 61.650
  2. Jimmie Johnson - 39.600
  3. Jordan Taylor - 34.550
  4. Harrison Burton - 32.300
  5. Justin Haley - 29.300
  6. Ryan Preece - 28.500
  7. Cody Ware - 26.350
  8. Bubba Wallace - 24.050
  9. Chase Briscoe - 22.600
  10. Austin Dillon - 21.150
  11. Michael McDowell - 18.750
  12. Todd Gilliland - 17.700
  13. Alex Bowman - 14.900
  14. Martin Truex Jr. - 14.000
  15. Austin Cindric - 13.400
  16. Tyler Reddick - 10.600
  17. Kyle Busch - 9.450
  18. Ross Chastain - 7.700
  19. Corey LaJoie - 7.350
  20. Joey Logano - 5.500

Catch all teams and drivers at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.

