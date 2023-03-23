NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas?

The Circuit of the Americas is all set to host NASCAR's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend. The sixth race of the season kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, in a 231-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Austin, Texas, the Circuit of the Americas is a road course with a 3.426-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 2012 and features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course.
Apart from making sole appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races this weekend.
The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, March 24, at 2:05 pm ET on FS1.
This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 11:30 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Circuit of the Americas on Twitter.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Conor Daly leading Group A and Kimi Raikkonen leading Group B.
The qualifying order for the NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Conor Daly - 39.950
- Josh Bilicki - 37.650
- Jenson Button - 32.700
- William Byron - 29.450
- Kyle Larson - 28.800
- Aric Almirola - 27.150
- Ty Dillon - 26.200
- Chris Buescher - 23.250
- Kevin Harvick - 21.200
- Daniel Suarez - 19.500
- Noah Gragson - 18.500
- Erik Jones - 15.550
- AJ Allmendinger - 14.250
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 13.450
- Ty Gibbs - 11.750
- Ryan Blaney - 9.600
- Denny Hamlin - 8.300
- Christopher Bell - 7.450
- Brad Keselowski - 5.500
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Kimi Raikkonen - 61.650
- Jimmie Johnson - 39.600
- Jordan Taylor - 34.550
- Harrison Burton - 32.300
- Justin Haley - 29.300
- Ryan Preece - 28.500
- Cody Ware - 26.350
- Bubba Wallace - 24.050
- Chase Briscoe - 22.600
- Austin Dillon - 21.150
- Michael McDowell - 18.750
- Todd Gilliland - 17.700
- Alex Bowman - 14.900
- Martin Truex Jr. - 14.000
- Austin Cindric - 13.400
- Tyler Reddick - 10.600
- Kyle Busch - 9.450
- Ross Chastain - 7.700
- Corey LaJoie - 7.350
- Joey Logano - 5.500
Catch all teams and drivers at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.