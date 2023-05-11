NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway?

The Darlington Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR Goodyear 400 this weekend. The 13th race of the season will kick off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, May 14, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Darlington Raceway, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway boasts an egg-shaped oval track on the schedule with a 1.366-mile of total track length.

The Darlington Raceway opened in 1949 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 and 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.366-mile-long track will also host the Craftsman Truck Series race and the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Goodyear 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 13, at 10:35 am ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 11:20 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Darlington Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Goodyear 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Ryan Newman leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 37.250 Brennan Poole - 30.300 Ty Dillon - 28.200 Ryan Preece - 27.700 Austin Cindric - 26.500 Chase Briscoe - 24.550 Michael McDowell - 22.900 Erik Jones - 22.500 Corey LaJoie - 20.750 AJ Allmendinger - 20.450 Chris Buescher - 18.050 Austin Dillon - 17.000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.400 Chase Elliott - 10.300 Bubba Wallace - 9.700 Tyler Reddick - 7.200 William Byron - 4.950 Ross Chastain - 3.300

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Ryan Newman - 34.050 Noah Gragson - 29.500 Harrison Burton - 27.950 Todd Gilliland - 26.600 Ty Gibbs - 25.800 Kyle Busch - 24.450 Justin Haley - 22.650 Christopher Bell - 22.050 Josh Berry - 20.600 Aric Almirola - 19.000 Brad Keselowski - 17.500 Daniel Suarez - 14.800 Ryan Blaney - 12.400 Kevin Harvick - 10.100 Joey Logano - 8.500 Martin Truex Jr. - 6.300 Kyle Larson - 3.950 Denny Hamlin - 1.950

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

Poll : 0 votes