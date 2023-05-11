NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway?

The Darlington Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR Goodyear 400 this weekend. The 13th race of the season will kick off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, May 14, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Darlington Raceway, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway boasts an egg-shaped oval track on the schedule with a 1.366-mile of total track length.
The Darlington Raceway opened in 1949 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 and 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.366-mile-long track will also host the Craftsman Truck Series race and the Xfinity Series this weekend.
The Goodyear 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 13, at 10:35 am ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 11:20 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Darlington Raceway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Goodyear 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Ryan Newman leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 37.250
- Brennan Poole - 30.300
- Ty Dillon - 28.200
- Ryan Preece - 27.700
- Austin Cindric - 26.500
- Chase Briscoe - 24.550
- Michael McDowell - 22.900
- Erik Jones - 22.500
- Corey LaJoie - 20.750
- AJ Allmendinger - 20.450
- Chris Buescher - 18.050
- Austin Dillon - 17.000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.400
- Chase Elliott - 10.300
- Bubba Wallace - 9.700
- Tyler Reddick - 7.200
- William Byron - 4.950
- Ross Chastain - 3.300
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Ryan Newman - 34.050
- Noah Gragson - 29.500
- Harrison Burton - 27.950
- Todd Gilliland - 26.600
- Ty Gibbs - 25.800
- Kyle Busch - 24.450
- Justin Haley - 22.650
- Christopher Bell - 22.050
- Josh Berry - 20.600
- Aric Almirola - 19.000
- Brad Keselowski - 17.500
- Daniel Suarez - 14.800
- Ryan Blaney - 12.400
- Kevin Harvick - 10.100
- Joey Logano - 8.500
- Martin Truex Jr. - 6.300
- Kyle Larson - 3.950
- Denny Hamlin - 1.950
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.