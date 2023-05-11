Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 11, 2023 21:33 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR Goodyear 400 this weekend. The 13th race of the season will kick off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, May 14, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Darlington Raceway, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway boasts an egg-shaped oval track on the schedule with a 1.366-mile of total track length.

The Darlington Raceway opened in 1949 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 and 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The Track Too Tough To Tame. #NASCAR75 | #NASCARThrowback https://t.co/j5dZtXb2S4

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.366-mile-long track will also host the Craftsman Truck Series race and the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Goodyear 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 13, at 10:35 am ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 11:20 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Darlington Raceway on Twitter.

Qualifying orders for Darlington: https://t.co/XshVoc9IpJ

The qualifying order for NASCAR Goodyear 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Ryan Newman leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod - 37.250
  2. Brennan Poole - 30.300
  3. Ty Dillon - 28.200
  4. Ryan Preece - 27.700
  5. Austin Cindric - 26.500
  6. Chase Briscoe - 24.550
  7. Michael McDowell - 22.900
  8. Erik Jones - 22.500
  9. Corey LaJoie - 20.750
  10. AJ Allmendinger - 20.450
  11. Chris Buescher - 18.050
  12. Austin Dillon - 17.000
  13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.400
  14. Chase Elliott - 10.300
  15. Bubba Wallace - 9.700
  16. Tyler Reddick - 7.200
  17. William Byron - 4.950
  18. Ross Chastain - 3.300

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Ryan Newman - 34.050
  2. Noah Gragson - 29.500
  3. Harrison Burton - 27.950
  4. Todd Gilliland - 26.600
  5. Ty Gibbs - 25.800
  6. Kyle Busch - 24.450
  7. Justin Haley - 22.650
  8. Christopher Bell - 22.050
  9. Josh Berry - 20.600
  10. Aric Almirola - 19.000
  11. Brad Keselowski - 17.500
  12. Daniel Suarez - 14.800
  13. Ryan Blaney - 12.400
  14. Kevin Harvick - 10.100
  15. Joey Logano - 8.500
  16. Martin Truex Jr. - 6.300
  17. Kyle Larson - 3.950
  18. Denny Hamlin - 1.950

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

