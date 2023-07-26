NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the Triangle-shaped Pocono Raceway to the D-shaped Richmond Raceway for the Cook Out 400. This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action, as the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped short track will host the Next Gen cars for the fourth time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, where Denny Hamlin won his second race of the season at the 2.5-mile-long track. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the unknown Richmond Raceway in Cook Out 400.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (July 30) and compete for 400 laps, giving us 300 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (July 29) to determine the starting lineup for the 22nd race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Cook Out 400 will be determined according to the remaining drivers' qualifying times.

Kevin Harvick, the driver of the #4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, won last year’s Cook Out 400 (previously known as Federated Auto Parts 400). Harvick will look to mount a successful title defense this week to advance into the playoff season.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Cook Out 400 qualifying race at Richmond Raceway

Here is the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway:

Saturday, July 29, 2023

12:35 pm ET: Cook Out 400 practice race

1:20 pm ET: Cook Out 400 qualifying race

The practice and qualifying will be broadcast live on USA Network, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Cook Out 400?

After finishing P4 last week at Pocono Raceway, Martin Truex Jr. maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 711 points, three wins, and eight top-five finishes. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron currently sits in second place with 681 points.

Denny Hamlin (656 points), Christopher Bell (636 points), and Ross Chastain (613 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling Cup race this weekend at Richmond Raceway.