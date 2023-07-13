NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the quad-oval Atlanta Motor Speedway to oval New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Crayon 301. This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action, as the 1.058-mile-long track will host the Next Gen cars for the second time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Atlanta, where William Byron won his fourth race of the season under caution at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the unknown New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Crayon 301.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (July 16) and compete for 301 laps, giving us 318.45 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (July 15) to determine the starting lineup for the 20th race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Crayon 301 will be determined according to the remaining drivers' qualifying time.

Christopher Bell, the driver of the #20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won last year’s Crayon 301. Bell will be looking to mount a successful title defense and grab his second win of the 2023 season.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Crayon 301 qualifying race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here is the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 15, 2023

12:05 pm ET: Crayon 301 practice race

12:50 pm ET: Crayon 301 qualifying race

The practice and qualifying sessions will be broadcast live on USA Network, NBC Sports, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Crayon 301?

After clinching his fourth win of the season last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, William Byron takes the top position in the Cup Series points table with 628 points, four wins, and eight top-five finishes. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. currently sits in second place with 607 points.

Kyle Busch (592 points), Christopher Bell (591 points), and Ross Chastain (575 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling Cup race this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

