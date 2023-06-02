NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway qualifying? Time, TV schedule & live stream

NASCAR is shifting from quad-oval World Wide Technology Raceway to oblong oval track World Wide Technology Raceway, for the Enjoy Illinois 300.

This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.25-mile-long track will host the Next Gen cars for the second time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Charlotte, where Ryan Blaney ended his 59-race winless streak in non-exhibition Cup races. It will now be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the World Wide Technology Raceway in Enjoy Illinois 300.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (June 4) and compete for 240 laps, giving us 300 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (June 3) to determine the starting lineup for the 15th race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Enjoy Illinois 300 will be determined according to the drivers' qualifying speed.

Joey Logano, the driver of the #22 Ford driver for Team Penske, won last year’s inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300. Logano will be looking to mount a successful title defense and grab his second win of the 2023 season.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 qualifying race at World Wide Technology Raceway?

Here is the qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Saturday, June 3, 2023

10:00 am ET: Enjoy Illinois 300 practice race.

10:45 am ET: Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying race.

Both the practice and qualifying session will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300?

After a P22 finish in the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Ross Chastain maintained the top position in the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 446 points with five top-five finishes. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney currently sits in second place with 445 points.

William Byron (445 points), Kevin Harvick (438 points), and Martin Truex Jr. (433 points) completes the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Catch another thrilling Cup race this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway.

