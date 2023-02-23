NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the Daytona International Speedway to a D-shaped oval superspeedway Auto Club Speedway this weekend for the Pala Casino 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the two-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the second time since hosting last year’s Pala Casino 400, which was previously known as Wise Power 400.

Fresh off the weekend in Daytona, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Fontana at the eventful Pala Casino 400.

The teammates tangled. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott battled for the win last year at @AutoClubSpdwy The teammates tangled. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott battled for the win last year at @AutoClubSpdwy. The teammates tangled. https://t.co/rO3EPhRS9E

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday to compete over 200 laps and 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the second race of the season.

The Cup Series cars with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole for Sunday's race. The rest of the grid for the second race of the season will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Pala Casino 400 and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins this Sunday.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Pala Casino 400 qualifying at Auto Club Speedway?

Saturday, February 25, 2023

2:05 pm ET: Pala Casino 400 practice race

2:50 pm ET: Pala Casino 400 qualifying race

Both sessions will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top-5 in the points table after the season-opening Daytona 500?

Just like in every NASCAR race, drivers are awarded points that are required to qualify for the playoffs rounds at the end of the regular race. There will be a lot of changes happening in the points table as the season moves ahead and this game of musical chairs will continue till the playoffs.

After concluding NASCAR's season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Joey Logano, who posted a P2 finish last week, gained the top spot in the points table with 52 points. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chris Buescher stands second with 50 points. He finished fourth last week.

Buescher was followed by Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with 48 points, Christopher Bell with 44 points, and Alex Bowman with 41 points to complete the top five.

